In brief Simplifying... In brief The T20 World Cup has seen some exceptional bowling performances. Daniel Vettori, Shahid Afridi, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Jasprit Bumrah have recorded the lowest economy rates in different editions.

Bumrah tops the list with an impressive 4.17 in 2024, followed by Hasaranga's 5.20 in 2021, Afridi's 5.32 in 2009, and Vettori's 5.33 in 2007.

These players have showcased their skills in the high-pressure tournament, contributing significantly to their teams' success.

Bumrah finished the 2024 event with 15 wickets (Source: X/@BCCI)

Bowlers with lowest economy rates in T20 World Cup edition

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:32 pm Jun 30, 202401:32 pm

What's the story India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. The win helped India win their second T20 WC crown after 2007. Jasprit Bumrah, who received the Player-of-the-Tournament award, starred with 2/18 in the final. He conceded runs at just 4.17 this season. Here are the bowlers with best economy rates in a T20 WC edition (Minimum 10 wickets).

Daniel Vettori - 5.33

Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori is among the most successful left-arm spinners in the history of the game. He made a significant mark in the inaugural T20 WC, which was staged in South Africa in 2007. Across six games in the competition, Vettori claimed 11 wickets at 11.63. His economy rate was a stellar 5.33 as his best figures read 4/20.

Shahid Afridi - 5.32 in 2009

Shahid Afridi stood out for Pakistan in the 2009 edition of the T20 World Cup in England. He claimed 11 wickets across seven games for the eventual champions at 13.54. Afridi's economy rate was 5.32 as he claimed one four-wicket haul (4/11). The star all-rounder claimed 1/20 besides scoring an unbeaten 54 in the final against Sri Lanka as Pakistan lifted the title.

Wanindu Hasaranga: 5.20 in 2021

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga holds the record for taking the second-most wickets in a T20 World Cup edition. The leg-spinner snapped up 16 wickets from eight games in the 2021 tournament held in the UAE. His economy was 5.20. Notably, Hasaranga also became the third cricketer to take a T20 WC hat-trick (against South Africa). Meanwhile, his best figures that year read 3/9.

Jasprit Bumrah - 4.17 in 2024

Bumrah scalped 15 wickets across eight games in the 2024 event at 8.27. His economy was a sensational 4.17 as his best figures read 3/7. He was also brilliant in the high-voltage final, returning with 2/18 in four overs. Bumrah pulled out the victory for India from the jaws of defeat as SA needed just 30 runs in the last five overs.