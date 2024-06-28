In brief Simplifying... In brief The top five Indian cricket captains with the most international runs include Virat Kohli at the top with 12,883 runs, followed by MS Dhoni with 11,207 runs.

Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, and Rohit Sharma also made the list with 8,095, 7,643, and 5,033 runs respectively.

These captains have shown exceptional leadership and performance in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rohit Sharma recently entered this list (Source: X/@BCCI)

Presenting batters with 5,000-plus international runs as Indian captain

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:51 pm Jun 28, 202412:51 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma hit a superb 57-run knock versus England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Rohit, who has been in top form in the ongoing tourney, played a captain's knock. En route, he completed 5,000 international runs as an Indian captain. Here are the other Indian skippers with this feat.

#5

Rohit Sharma - 5,033 runs

Having led India in 122 games across formats, Rohit has raced to 5,033 runs at 42.65. The tally includes 11 tons and 30 fifties. The dasher owns 1,090 runs at 41.92, 2047 runs at 55.32, and 1,896 runs at 34.47 in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is respectively while leading the team. Notably, Rohit has the joint-most T20I tons as a captain (3).

#4

Sourav Ganguly - 7,643 runs

In Sourav Ganguly, we have another Indian captain who is also among the finest openers in the history of the game. He led India in 195 internationals and returned with 7,643 runs at 38.40 with the help of 16 tons and 43 fifties. The southpaw tallied 2,561 runs at 37.66 while leading in Tests. He owns 5,082 ODI runs at 38.79 in this regard.

#3

Mohammad Azharuddin - 8,095 runs

Mohammad Azharuddin was among the finest middle-order batters on his generation. He led India in three ODI WCs. As a captain, he tallied 8,095 runs across 221 international games at 40.88. Azharuddin clocked 13 tons and 46 fifties. 2,856 of his runs came while leading in Tests at 43.93. In ODIs, he clobbered 5,239 runs at 39.39 as a captain.

#2

MS Dhoni - 11,207 runs

One of the finest skippers in the game's history, MS Dhoni has led in most-capped captain in international cricket (332 matches). He tallied 11,207 runs while leading the unit at 46.89. The tally includes 11 tons and 71 fifties. Dhoni scored 3,454 runs at 40.63, 6,641 runs at 53.55, and 1,112 runs at 37.06 while leading in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, respectively.

#1

Virat Kohli - 12,883 runs

This list is topped by none other than the talismanic Virat Kohli. He scored 12,883 runs at 59.92 while leading India in 213 matches across formats (100s: 41, 50s: 58). Kohli's tally of 5,864 Test runs at 54.80 is the most for an Indian captain. He scored 5,449 runs at 72.65 and 1,570 at 47.57 while leading in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.