Hardik dismissed Miller in the 2024 T20 WC final (Source: X/@BCCI)

Hardik Pandya dismisses David Miller for fifth time (T20s): Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:39 pm Jun 30, 202402:39 pm

What's the story India clinched the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final. The game went down to the wire as India defended 176 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. David Miller's dismissal in the final over was crucial for the Indian team as Hardik Pandya dismissed him. Here we decode Miller's rivalry with Hardik in T20s.

Dismissal

A crucial spell from Hardik

SA needed 16 off the final over as Miller, who was batting on 21, was on strike. Hardik's first delivery was a low and wide full-toss which Miller heaved towards the long-off boundary though the connection wasn't proper. Suryakumar Yadav showcased remarkable athleticism near the boundary ropes to complete a juggling catch. Meanwhile, Hardik finished with 3/20 as India tasted the glory.

Battle

Fifth dismissal versus Miller

As per ESPNcricinfo, Hardik became the first bowler to dismiss Miller five times in T20 cricket. The southpaw has managed just 45 runs off 37 balls across 10 innings in this battle. Meanwhile, this was the fourth time Hardik dismissed Miller in T20Is. No other bowler has dismissed the dasher more than three times in the format. England's Chris Jordan (3) follows suit.

Stats

A remarkable WC for Hardik

Notably, no other batter has been dismissed more than three times by Hardik in T20s. The 3/20 in the final meant the Indian all-rounder finished the 2024 T20 WC with 11 wickets across eight games (ER: 7.64). Miller, who made a 17-ball 21 in the final, had a lackluster event as he managed 169 runs at a paltry strike rate of 102.42.

Summary

How did the final game pan out?

Batting first, Virat Kohli's 76 helped India score 176/7. Axar Patel chipped in with a brilliant 47 as Shivam Dube contributed with 27 runs. In response, Heinrich Klaasen smashed a fiery 52 but India fought back and sealed the deal. While Hardik was the pick of the Indian bowlers, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets apiece.