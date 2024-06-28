Decoding England's performances in T20 World Cup semi-finals
England bowed out of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup following a humiliating 68-run defeat against India in the second semi-final in Guyana on June 27. The defending champions had a roller-coaster campaign as they suffered three defeats this season. Meanwhile, this was England's fifth appearance in a T20 WC semi-final. Let's revisit their performances in the semis of the competition.
Humiliating loss against India
India scored 171/7 in the recent semi-final clash before bowling out England for 103. A 73-run stand between Rohit Sharma (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (47) helped India offer resistance as they posted a strong total. Chris Jordan claimed 3/37. In reply, the Brits never got going as left-arm spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav dismantled them with three-wicket hauls.
Triumph in 2022 semi-final
Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were on fire in the 2022 T20 WC semi-final against India. England chased down 169 at the Adelaide Oval, with openers Buttler and Hales adding an unbeaten 170-run stand. Buttler played a captain's knock, smashing a 49-ball 80*. Hales made a 47-ball 86*. Earlier, Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63) scored fifties for India.
Loss against New Zealand, 2021
New Zealand overcame England in the first semi-final of the 2021 edition in Dubai. Put into bat, England rode on Moeen Ali's 51* to post 166/4. Buttler (29) and Dawid Malan (41) also played handy knocks. New Zealand (167/5) were reduced to 107/4 but Jimmy Neesham (27) and Daryl Mitchell (72*) helped them win with six balls to spare.
The win over NZ, 2016
It was the semi-final of the 2016 edition as NZ were restricted to 153/8 while batting first in Delhi. While Colin Munro (46) scored the most for NZ, Ben Stokes (3/26) was the pick of the English bowlers. Jason Roy's 78 powered the chase for England as they crossed the line in 17.1 overs. Buttler made a fiery 32* while operating at number five.
Victory over Sri Lanka, 2010
England met Sri Lanka in the 2010 edition semi-final in Gros Islet. Batting first, SL were down to 26/3 before Angelo Mathews (58) helped them finish at 128/6. Stuart Broad claimed 2/21. Top-order batters Craig Kieswetter (39), Michael Lumb (33), and Kevin Pietersen (42*) played effective knocks as England (132/3) prevailed with four overs to spare. The Brits went on to clinch the title.