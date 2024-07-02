In brief Simplifying... In brief India's probable XI for the first T20I against Zimbabwe includes skipper Gill and Jaiswal as openers, followed by Gaikwad.

India's probable XI for 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe

Jul 02, 2024

What's the story Shubman Gill will be India's captain for the upcoming five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, starting July 6. The Ajit Agarkar-led Men's Selection Committee named several young names in the squad who will have a chance to stamp their authority. Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande, and Dhruv Jurel are in like to make T20I debuts. Let's decode India's probable XI for the opening game.

Top order: Gill (c), Jaiswal, and Gaikwad

Skipper Gill is likely to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was a part of India's triumphant 2024 ICC T20 World Cup squad. The duo can complement each other as Jaiswal attacks from the outset while Gill likes to take some time. At number three, we will have Ruturaj Gaikwad, who batted at number three on a few occasions in the 2024 IPL.

Keeper and finishers: Samson, Rinku, Dube

Sanju Samson, who is likely to bat at number four, is set to take the gloves ahead of Dhruv Jurel. He is an experienced campaigner of this format. Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube are the designated finishers of the team. Both southpaws are hard hitters with proven track records in the 20-over format. Notably, Dube can also contribute with his medium-pace bowling.

All-rounder and spinner: Sundar and Bishnoi

Off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar will look to display his three-dimensional show. He can bowl economical powerplay overs besides playing big shots toward the end. Ravi Bishnoi should be the other spinner in the XI. The young leg-spinner has been impressive at the highest level as he even topped the ICC T20I bowling rankings last year.

Pacers: Avesh, Khaleel, and Deshpande.

The remaining three spots will be taken by pacers as the likes of Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, and Tushar Deshpande complete the XI. All three fast bowlers took at least 16 wickets in the 2024 IPL and have been rewarded for the same. While all three pacers can operate well with the new ball, Avesh's variations in death overs impressed many in IPL 2024.

India's likely XI for first T20I

India's likely XI for first T20I: Ꮪhubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande.