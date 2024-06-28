In brief Simplifying... In brief India's biggest T20 World Cup victories by runs include a 90-run win against England in 2012, a 73-run triumph over Australia in 2014, and a 71-run victory against Zimbabwe in 2022.

India beat England in semi-final (Source: X/@BCCI)

Biggest T20 World Cup wins for India by runs

What's the story Team India registered a dominating 68-run triumph over England in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clash at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Notably, this is now India's fourth-biggest victory in terms of runs in T20 WC matches. India scored 171/7, riding on Rohit Sharma's 57. In response, England were folded for 103. Here are India's biggest T20 WC wins in terms of runs.

#4

68 runs - IND vs ENG, 2024

India lost the wicket of Virat Kohli early on before Rishabh Pant departed as well. A stand of 73 between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav helped India offer resistance. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja's cameos helped India get to 171. For England, Chris Jordan claimed 3/37. In response, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets apiece, handing India a solid 68-run win.

#3

71 runs - IND vs ZIM, 2022

India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their final Super 12 game at the 2022 T20 WC. The Men in Blue posted 186/5 after electing to bat first in Melbourne as KL Rahul (51) and Suryakumar (61) smashed half-centuries. In reply, Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out for 115. Ravichandran Ashwin (3/22) was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

#2

73 runs - IND vs AUS, 2014

A superb 60 from Yuvraj Singh powered India to 159/7 in their final group game against Australia in the 2014 edition in Mirpur. The Aussies never really looked in the hunt as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Glenn Maxwell (23) was their only batter to score over 20 as Australia were folded for 86. Ashwin claimed 4/11 in India's 73-run triumph.

#1

90 runs - IND vs ENG, 2012

India tormented the England team in the group stage of the 2012 event. Rohit (55) and Gautam Gambhir (45) helped India finish at 170/4 while batting first in Colombo. In response, the English batters surrendered against the Indian spinners as they got bundled out for just 80. While Harbhajan Singh (4/12) clinched the Player-of-the-Match award, Irfan Pathan and Piyush Chawla took two wickets apiece.