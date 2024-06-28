The duo scripted many records (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Shafali, Mandhana rewrite record books with Test centuries versus SA

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:54 pm Jun 28, 2024

What's the story Indian women's team openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana smoked sparkling centuries in the opening Women's Test against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both openers were equally brilliant as they batted with remarkable intent and scripted numerous records during the course. They also recorded the highest-ever opening stand in Women's Tests. Here we decode their stats and records.

Thunderous knocks from the duo

Opting to bat, India were off to a delightful start as both Verma and Mandhana looked in full flow. While Mandhana took some time initially, Verma didn't hold back as runs were scored for fun. Verma took just 113 balls to complete her century. The southpaw needed 122 deliveries to touch the three-figure mark. They recorded the first 250-plus opening stand in Women's Tests.

Second-highest partnership in Women's Test

Mandhana and Verma added 292 runs, the second-highest partnership in the history of Women's Test. As per ESPNcricinfo, they are now only behind Australia's Denise Annetts and Lindsay Reeler, who added 309 runs against England in the 1987 Wetherby Test. Thirush Kamini and Poonam Raut (275 versus SA, 2014) are the only other Indian batters to record a double-century stand in Women's Tests.

Career-best score for Mandhana

Mandhana was the first one to depart as she made a career-best 149 off 161 balls (27 fours, 1 six). This was her second Test ton as she has raced to 629 runs across seven Tests at 62.90 (100s: 2, 50s: 3). She made eight in her only previous Test innings versus SA. Meanwhile, this was also Mandhana's first Women's Test hundred at home.