Shafali Verma becomes second Indian to score Women's Test double-century

What's the story Shafali Verma on June 28 became the second Indian batter to slam a double century in Women's Tests. The dashing opener accomplished the milestone on Day 1 of the opening Women's Test against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Shafali batted with great intent as she also hammered the fastest double-ton in Women's Tests. Here we look at her stellar stats.

A stunning knock from Shafali

Opting to bat, India were off to a delightful start as both openers Shafali and Smriti Mandhana (149) looked in full flow. While Mandhana took some time initially, Shafali didn't hold back as runs were scored for fun. The duo recorded a historic 292-run opening stand. Shafali continued to bat aggressively after Mandhana's departure as she brought up her double-century in the final session.

Maiden three-figure score for Shafali

Shafali was run out for a 197-ball 205. She smoked 23 fours and eight sixes. This was her maiden three-figure score in the format as she has raced to 538 runs across five matches at 67.25 (50s: 3). Shafali is standing in her maiden Test against SA. Mithali Raj (214 versus England, 2002) is India's only other double-centurion in Women's Tests.

Shafali also scripts these records

Shafali completed her double-hundred off just 194 balls, now the fastest in Women's Test. She went past Australia's Annabel Sutherland who achieved the feat in 248 balls against South Africa earlier this year. Shafali and Sutherland are the only double-centurions against SA. While the Indian ace also smoked eight maximums, no other batter has even three sixes in a Test innings.

Second-highest partnership in Women's Tests

Mandhana and Verma added 292 runs, the second-highest partnership in the history of Women's Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, they are now only behind Australia's Denise Annetts and Lindsay Reeler, who added 309 runs against England in the 1987 Wetherby Test. Thirush Kamini and Poonam Raut (275 versus SA, 2014) are the only other Indian batters to record a double-century stand in Women's Tests.