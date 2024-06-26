In brief Simplifying... In brief David Warner, the Australian cricket star, has made significant strides in international cricket from 2009 to 2024, scoring thousands of runs across all formats.

He's one of four players to have played 100 matches in each format, has the second-most international centuries among active players, and has won numerous Player of the Series awards.

David Warner bows out with 18,995 runs in international cricket (Image source: X/@ICC)

Notable records of Australia's match-winnner David Warner in international cricket

By Parth Dhall 04:21 pm Jun 26, 202404:21 pm

What's the story Afghanistan's uncanny win over Bangladesh powered them to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final. It was an unprecedented result for Australia, who were knocked out of the tournament. This marked the end of senior batter David Warner's international cricket. Earlier this year, the Australian opener had indicated that he will retire following the T20 World Cup. Here are his notable stats and records.

Stats

A look at his international numbers

Warner represented Australia in 112 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 110 T20Is between 2009 and 2024. The left-handed batter, who emerged as an attacking batter across formats, slammed 8,786, 6,932, and 3,277 runs in the three formats, respectively. He tallied 49 international tons, including 26 in Test cricket. Warner is one of the few batters with at least one century in every format.

Information

100 matches in each of the three formats

It is worth noting that Warner is one of only four players to have played 100 matches in each of the three formats. New Zealand's Ross Taylor, India's Virat Kohli, and NZ's Tim Southee are the others with this feat.

Information

Second-most international tons among active players

Warner has the second-most centuries (49) among active players in international cricket. He is only behind Kohli, who owns 80 tons. Overall, Warner has the ninth-most international tons by a player.

PoS

Most PoTS awards by an Australian

Warner played 126 series acorss formats in his 15-year career. He was adjudged the Player of the Series 13 times in this period (Tests: 5 and ODIs: 3, and T20Is: 5). Ricky Ponting is the only other Australian to have won over 10 such awards (11). Overall, Kohli leads this tally with a total of 21 PoTS awards.

Score

Second-highest individual score by an Australian

In 2019, Warner smashed the second-highest individual score by an Australian in Test cricket. He hammered an unbeaten 335 against Sri Lanka as the Aussies won the Adelaide Day/Night Test by an innings. Only Matthew Hayden has scored more runs in a Test innings among Australians (380 vs Zimbabwe, 2003). Warner remains one of only two triple-centurions in Day/Night Tests.

CWCs

500+ runs in multiple CWC editions

In 2023, Warner matched an uncanny record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. He became only the second batter to smack 500+ runs in multiple ICC Cricket World Cup editions. Warner, who finished with 535 runs in 2023, smacked a record 647 runs in 2019. Meanwhile, Tendulkar 673 and 523 runs in the 2003 and 1996 editions, respectively.

Records

Warner's unique ODI records

Warner slammed seven ODI tons in 2016, the joint second-most in the format in a calendar year with India's Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly. Warner has the second-highest percentage of runs in a completed ODI innings (66.66). He scored 94 as Australia compiled 141 against Zimbabwe in 2022. Warner played 80 successive innings without recording a duck in ODI cricket.

Trophies

Warner won ICC trophies across formats

In an international career full of thrills and spills, Warner won plenty of accolades with Australia across formats. He won the 50-over World Cup with the side led by Michael Clarke in 2015. Six years later, he was part of Australia's T20 World Cup-winning side (2021). Warner also won the ICC World Test Championship and World Cup titles with Australia in 2023.