At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, India made history with three athletes securing medals.

Shooter Bindra clinched India's first-ever individual gold in the men's 10-meter air rifle event, becoming a world and Olympic champion simultaneously.

Boxer Vijender Singh bagged a bronze, marking India's first Olympic medal in boxing, while wrestler Sushil Kumar won a bronze, the first for India in wrestling since 1952.

Abhinav Bindra won India's first-ever individual gold medal at Olympics (Image source: X/@Paris2024)

How did Indian contingent fare in 2008 Beijing Olympics?

By Parth Dhall 06:18 pm Jul 13, 2024

What's the story The 2008 Beijing Olympics turned out to be a game-changer for India. Although the Indian contingent brought home just three medals, it witnessed a ground-breaking achievement. Abhinav Bindra won India's first-ever individual gold as he prevailed in shooting (men's 10 m air rifle). Vijender Singh and Sushil Kumar were the other medalists. Here's how India fared the 2008 Beijing Games.

About the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Over 10,900 athletes from competed in 28 sports and 302 events at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Notably, China hosted the Super Olympics for the first time. The host nation won the most gold medals (48), the United States of America ended up with the most overall (112). A total of 958 medals were won, with the gold medal tally going past 300.

Bindra becomes India's first-ever gold medalist (individual)

As mentioned, Bindra became India's first-ever individual gold medalist at the Beijing Games. He won the men's 10-meter air rifle event, securing a total of 700.5 points. Notably, Bindra became the first Indian to hold the World Shooting Championships and Olympic titles concurrently. The Indian shooter had earlier claimed the 2006 ISSF World Shooting Championship honor.

India's first-ever medal in boxing

Boxer Vijender Singh won the bronze medal for India in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, also a historic achievement. He became the first-ever Indian boxer to win a medal at Olympics. Vijender beat Ecuador's Carlos Gongora 9-4 in the middleweight competition quarter-final. Vijender, who lost the semi-final to Emilio Correa, remains the only Indian man with an Olympic medal in boxing.

Sushil Kumar bagged India's second medal in wrestling

Wrestler Sushil Kumar was India's only other medalist from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Suhil lost in the first round in the men's freestyle 66kg but advanced through repechage. The Indian wrestler defeated Leonid Spiridonov 3:1 in bronze medal clash. Notably, Sushil brought home India's second medal in wrestling and the first since KD Jadhav's bronze at the 1952 Summer Olympics.