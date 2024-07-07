In brief Simplifying... In brief In 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal became India's youngest T20I cricket centurion at 21 years, followed by Shubman Gill and Suresh Raina at 23 years.

Abhishek Sharma also joined the list in 2024, scoring a century in 46 balls, matching KL Rahul's record.

These young talents have made significant contributions to India's victories in various tournaments. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Abhishek Sharma has become India's fourth-youngest centurion in T20Is (Image source: X/@BCCI)

A look at India's youngest centurions in T20I cricket

By Parth Dhall 10:33 pm Jul 07, 202410:33 pm

What's the story Youngster Abhishek Sharma slammed his maiden century as India claimed a 100-run win over Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I in Harare. The budding left-handed batter, playing only his second international, reached three figures after recording a duck in the series opener that marked his debut. Abhishek became India's fourth-youngest centurion in the shortest format. Here are the youngest Indians with a T20I ton.

#1

21y 279d: Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Nepal, 2023

In 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first Indian to smash a century at the Asian Games. He slammed 100 off 49 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 7 sixes, against Nepal in Hangzhou. At 21 years and 279 days, Jaiswal became India's youngest centurion in T20I cricket. India compiled 202/4 in 20 overs before restricting Nepal to 179/9.

#2

23y 146d: Shubman Gill vs New Zealand, 2023

Indian opener Shubman Gill scored his maiden T20I century in the third and final match against New Zealand in 2023 in Ahmedabad. Gill slammed 12 fours and seven sixes to score a record-breaking 63-ball 126*. At 23 years and 146 days, he is the second-youngest Indian to score a T20I century. India claimed a massive 168-run win after scoring 234/4.

#3

23y 156d: Suresh Raina vs South Africa, 2010

The 2010 T20 World Cup saw Suresh Raina become the first-ever Indian batter to slam a ton in the tournament. Raina slammed a fiery 101 off just 60 balls against South Africa in Gros Islet. His knock had 9 fours and 5 sixes. India posted 186/5 before restricting the Proteas side to 172/5. Raina was 23 years 156 days old at that time.

Information

23y 307d: Abhishek Sharma vs Zimbabwe, 2024

As mentioned, Abhishek, at 23 years and 307 days, has become the fourth-youngest Indian to score a century in T20I cricket. His 46-ball century against Zimbabwe is also the joint third-fastest for India in T20I cricket, with KL Rahul.