In brief Simplifying... In brief Rohit Sharma holds the record for the fastest T20I century for India, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul follow closely, with their tons coming off 45 and 46 balls respectively.

Abhishek Sharma also scored a century in 46 balls, making him the fourth-youngest Indian to achieve this feat in T20I cricket.

Abhishek Sharma recorded a 46-ball ton against Zimbabwe (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Batters with fastest tons for India in T20I cricket

By Parth Dhall 10:12 pm Jul 07, 202410:12 pm

What's the story Youngster Abhishek Sharma slammed his maiden century as India claimed a 100-run win over Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I in Harare. The budding left-handed batter, playing only his second international, reached three figures after recording a duck in the series opener that marked his debut. Abhishek slammed the joint third-fastest century for in India in T20I cricket. Here are India's fastest centurions (T20Is).

#1

Rohit Sharma: 35 balls vs SL, 2017

Rohit Sharma starred in India's record-breaking win over Sri Lanka in 2017 in Indore. He smashed a 43-ball 118 as India racked up 260/5 in 20 overs. Rohit completed his half-century off 23 balls and reached his ton in another 12 balls. His 35-ball ton is the joint-fastest in the format among full-member players. Rohit shares this record with South Africa's David Miller.

#2

Suryakumar Yadav: 45 balls vs SL, 2023

Indian dasher Suryakumar Yadav hammered a 51-ball 112* in the third and final match against Sri Lanka in Rajkot last year. Coming out at 52/2, the 360-degree batter creamed the Lankan bowlers to clock his third T20I ton. He also added a 111-run stand with Shubman Gill and helped India compile 228/5 in 20 overs. SKY recorded a 45-ball ton, the second-fastest for India.

#3

KL Rahul: 46 balls vs WI, 2016

The 2016 T20I encounter between hosts West Indies and India in Lauderhill set several batting records. WI smashed a mammoth 245/6 after being put to put. India nearly snatched a victory, scoring 244/4 (20). KL Rahul anchored India's innings as slammed a 51-ball 110* (12 fours and 5 sixes). Rahul completed his century off 46 balls, the joint third-fastest for India in the format.

Information

Abhishek Sharma: 46 balls vs ZIM, 2024

As mentioned, Abhishek's 46-ball ton against Zimbabwe puts him alongside Rahul. The former eventually hammered a 47-ball 100 studded with 7 fours and 8 sixes. Notably Abhishek also became the fourth-youngest Indian with a T20I ton.