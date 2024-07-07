Batters with fastest tons for India in T20I cricket
Youngster Abhishek Sharma slammed his maiden century as India claimed a 100-run win over Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I in Harare. The budding left-handed batter, playing only his second international, reached three figures after recording a duck in the series opener that marked his debut. Abhishek slammed the joint third-fastest century for in India in T20I cricket. Here are India's fastest centurions (T20Is).
Rohit Sharma: 35 balls vs SL, 2017
Rohit Sharma starred in India's record-breaking win over Sri Lanka in 2017 in Indore. He smashed a 43-ball 118 as India racked up 260/5 in 20 overs. Rohit completed his half-century off 23 balls and reached his ton in another 12 balls. His 35-ball ton is the joint-fastest in the format among full-member players. Rohit shares this record with South Africa's David Miller.
Suryakumar Yadav: 45 balls vs SL, 2023
Indian dasher Suryakumar Yadav hammered a 51-ball 112* in the third and final match against Sri Lanka in Rajkot last year. Coming out at 52/2, the 360-degree batter creamed the Lankan bowlers to clock his third T20I ton. He also added a 111-run stand with Shubman Gill and helped India compile 228/5 in 20 overs. SKY recorded a 45-ball ton, the second-fastest for India.
KL Rahul: 46 balls vs WI, 2016
The 2016 T20I encounter between hosts West Indies and India in Lauderhill set several batting records. WI smashed a mammoth 245/6 after being put to put. India nearly snatched a victory, scoring 244/4 (20). KL Rahul anchored India's innings as slammed a 51-ball 110* (12 fours and 5 sixes). Rahul completed his century off 46 balls, the joint third-fastest for India in the format.
Abhishek Sharma: 46 balls vs ZIM, 2024
As mentioned, Abhishek's 46-ball ton against Zimbabwe puts him alongside Rahul. The former eventually hammered a 47-ball 100 studded with 7 fours and 8 sixes. Notably Abhishek also became the fourth-youngest Indian with a T20I ton.