Sudharsan has played ODIs for India (Photo source: X/@sais_1509)

Sudharsan, Jitesh, Harshit included in India's squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:07 pm Jul 02, 202403:07 pm

What's the story The likes of Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, and Harshit Rana have been added to India's squad for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe. BCCI confirmed the same through an official statement on July 2. The trio has replaced Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were a part of India's triumphant 2024 ICC T20 World Cup squad. Here are further details.

Statement

Here is the BCCI statement

As per BCCI, Samson, Dube, and Jaiswal were slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound squad for the five-match T20I series on July 6. However, the trio will now travel to India first with the rest of the WC squad before departing for Harare for the final three matches. Meanwhile, Sudharsan, Jitesh, and Rana have a chance to stamp their authority.

Debut

Debut loading for Rana

While pacer Rana is yet to play an international game, Sudharsan and Jitesh have represented India in three ODIs and nine T20Is, respectively. Notably, Rana and Sudharsan enjoyed exceptional campaigns in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Wicket-keeper Jitesh, however, endured a hard time. He will fight with the uncapped Dhruv Jurel for a spot in the XI.

Campaigns

Their run in IPL 2024

Sudharsan finished IPL 2024 as Gujarat Titans's top scorer with 527 runs from 12 matches at 47.90 (SR: 141.28). He smashed two half-centuries and a ton. Rana was instrumental in powering Kolkata Knight Riders to their third title. He claimed 19 wickets while conceding runs at 9.08. Punjab Kings's Jitesh managed just 187 runs in the season at a paltry average of 17.

Information

India's squad against Zimbabwe

India's squad for 1st & 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harshit Rana

Details

Harare Sports Club to host all five T20Is

A BCCI media release stated that "India will visit Harare in the first week of July to participate in a five-match T20I series against the hosts. "The five T20Is will be held on July 6, 7, 10, 13, and 14, with the Harare Sports Club playing host to these games. Notably, all five T20Is will begin at 4:30pm IST.