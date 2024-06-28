In brief Simplifying... In brief Rohit Sharma, the veteran Indian opener, has impressive T20I stats against South Africa, with 420 runs from 16 innings, including a century and two fifties.

He's the 4th highest scorer against SA in T20Is and is just one four short of a total of 50 against them.

In his overall T20 career, Rohit has amassed 11,821 runs, including 78 fifties and 8 hundreds, making him a formidable force in the cricketing world. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rohit has been in clutch form (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma: Decoding his T20I stats versus South Africa

By Rajdeep Saha 09:23 pm Jun 28, 202409:23 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma would be keen to make his presence felt in the high-octane ICC T20 World Cup 2024 finale clash versus South Africa at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Rohit has been in clutch form and Team India needs him to set the stage on fire. Rohit has enjoyed a decent run of form versus SA in T20Is. Here's more.

Rohit vs SA

Rohit is the 4th-highest scorer versus SA in T20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit owns 420 runs against the Proteas from 16 innings at an average of 28 (SR: 129.23). In addition to one century, he has hit two fifties. Rohit is the 4th-highest scorer against SA in T20Is. England's Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy are ahead. Notably, Rohit is one four shy of hitting a total of 50 versus SA (49).

Vs key bowlers

Rohit's performance against SA's key bowlers

Versus pacer Kagiso Rabada, the veteran Indian opener owns 52 runs from eight innings at 26. Rabada owns two dismissals against Rohit, whose strike rate reads 106.12. Against fast bowler Anrich Nortje, the senior player has amassed 23 runs from 10 balls (0 dismissals). Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, Rohit has scored 11 runs from a solitary inning, being dismissed in that duel.

Runs

Rohit's defining T20I stats

Rohit has smashed 4,222 T20I runs at an average of 32.22. His strike rate reads 140.82. In addition to 32 fifties, he also owns five centuries. Rohit has smoked 381 fours and 205 sixes. Rohit is the second-highest scorer in ICC T20 World Cup history. He has 1,211 runs at 35.61 (50s: 12). The ongoing edition has seen Rohit hit 248 runs at 41.33.

Information

78 T20 fifties and 525 sixes

Overall in T20 cricket, Rohit has scored 11,821 runs at 30.94. His strike rate is 134.74. The old guard has slammed 78 T20 fifties. He also owns 8 hundreds. The dasher has smoked 525 sixes and 1,067 fours.