Rohit Sharma: Decoding his T20I stats versus South Africa
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma would be keen to make his presence felt in the high-octane ICC T20 World Cup 2024 finale clash versus South Africa at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Rohit has been in clutch form and Team India needs him to set the stage on fire. Rohit has enjoyed a decent run of form versus SA in T20Is. Here's more.
Rohit is the 4th-highest scorer versus SA in T20Is
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit owns 420 runs against the Proteas from 16 innings at an average of 28 (SR: 129.23). In addition to one century, he has hit two fifties. Rohit is the 4th-highest scorer against SA in T20Is. England's Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy are ahead. Notably, Rohit is one four shy of hitting a total of 50 versus SA (49).
Rohit's performance against SA's key bowlers
Versus pacer Kagiso Rabada, the veteran Indian opener owns 52 runs from eight innings at 26. Rabada owns two dismissals against Rohit, whose strike rate reads 106.12. Against fast bowler Anrich Nortje, the senior player has amassed 23 runs from 10 balls (0 dismissals). Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, Rohit has scored 11 runs from a solitary inning, being dismissed in that duel.
Rohit's defining T20I stats
Rohit has smashed 4,222 T20I runs at an average of 32.22. His strike rate reads 140.82. In addition to 32 fifties, he also owns five centuries. Rohit has smoked 381 fours and 205 sixes. Rohit is the second-highest scorer in ICC T20 World Cup history. He has 1,211 runs at 35.61 (50s: 12). The ongoing edition has seen Rohit hit 248 runs at 41.33.
78 T20 fifties and 525 sixes
Overall in T20 cricket, Rohit has scored 11,821 runs at 30.94. His strike rate is 134.74. The old guard has slammed 78 T20 fifties. He also owns 8 hundreds. The dasher has smoked 525 sixes and 1,067 fours.