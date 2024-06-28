In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup cricket, four batters have crossed the 1,000-run mark.

England's Buttler, with 1,013 runs, is the only captain with multiple 80-plus scores.

Sri Lanka's Jayawardene, the first to reach 1,000 runs, played a key role in their 2014 victory.

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with 1,211 and 1,216 runs respectively, lead the pack, with Kohli holding the record for the most 50-plus scores.

Jos Buttler recently entered this list (Source: X/@ICC)

Batters with 1,000-plus runs in T20 World Cups

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:28 pm Jun 28, 2024

What's the story Jos Buttler on June 27 became the first England player to complete 1,000 runs in ICC T20 World Cup history. The dasher reached the milestone with his 10th run versus India in the second semi-final of the 2024 event in Guyana. Buttler was dismissed for 23 in a chase of 172. Here we look at the batters with 1,000-plus T20 WC runs.

#4

Jos Buttler - 1,013 runs

Having played 35 T20 WC games, Buttler has raced to 1,013 runs at 42.20. His strike rate reads 147-plus as the tally includes five fifties and a ton. The England star enjoyed his best campaign in terms of runs in the 2021 season as he hammered 269 runs at 89.66. He is the only captain with multiple 80-plus scores at the event (2).

#3

Mahela Jayawardene - 1,016 runs

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene was the first batter to accomplish 1,000 T20 WC runs. He finished with 1,016 runs across 31 matches at 39.07 (SR: 134.74). Besides six fifties, he owns a ton as well. The batting talisman also owns 5 POTM awards in the competition. Jayawardene also starred in Sri Lanka's title-winning run in 2014.

#2

Rohit Sharma - 1,211 runs

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma recently became the second batter to surpass 1,200 runs in T20 WCs. He has raced to 1,211 runs across 46 games at 35.61. His strike rate reads 132.78 as the veteran has tallied 12 half-centuries. In the 2024 T20 WC edition, he has smashed 248 runs at 41.33. Rohit has slammed three fifties (SR: 155.97).

#1

Virat Kohli - 1,216 runs

Though Virat Kohli has endured a poor run of form in the ongoing edition, he continues to be the competition's leading run-getter. The former Indian skipper currently owns 1,216 runs from 34 matches at a fine average of 57.90. His strike rate reads 128.81. Kohli's tally of 14 50-plus scores at the event is also the most for any batter.