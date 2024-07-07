In brief Simplifying... In brief MS Dhoni's strategic decisions have been instrumental in India's ICC trophy wins.

These brave decisions by MS Dhoni won India ICC trophies

What's the story MS Dhoni is among the veterans who revolutionized Indian cricket with his acclaimed Midas touch. His peculiar and uncanny outlook regarding the game puts him in an altogether different league. Dhoni, who turned 43 on July 7, remains the only captain to win each of the three limited-overs ICC trophies. Have a look at some of his brave decisions that won India ICC trophies.

Dhoni hand-picks Joginder Sharma for final over, 2007 T20 WC

The inaugural T20 World Cup was Dhoni's chance to gain redemption following a disatrous 2007 ODI World Cup. In his first-ever tournament as captain, he led by example. From making part-timers deliver the bowl-out to hand-picking Joginder Sharma ahead of Harbhajan Singh for the final over against Pakistan, Dhoni made waves. Joginder defended 12 runs in the final over as India won the trophy.

Dhoni backs Ishant Sharma in CT 2013 final

Dhoni masterminded India's historic win over England in the 2013 Champions Trophy final. England were 102/4 while chasing 130 in a rain-curtailed 20-over game in Birmingham. The equation was finally down to 28 off 18 balls when Dhoni brought back Ishant Sharma, who had conceded 27 runs in three overs. Ishant dismissed Eoin Morgan on Ravi Bopara on consecutive balls to script India's win.

Dhoni's decision to promote Rohit Sharma

A young Rohit Sharma made headlines in the inaugural T20 World Cup, his maiden international tournament. However, inconsistency marred his international career over the next few years. In 2013, then-captain Dhoni promoted Rohit as an opener, which transformed the latter's career. The move not only helped India win the Champions Trophy, it helped Rohit break a plethora of batting records.

Dhoni fires in spot of bother, WC 2011

In 2011, Dhoni led India to their second World Cup title. He led from the front in a crucial final against Sri Lanka. Chasing 275, India were down to 114/3 before Dhoni promoted himself ahead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh. Although Dhoni was advised to use the left-right combination, he took the pivotal final call. Dhoni's 91*(79) finally propelled India to glory.