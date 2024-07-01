In brief Simplifying... In brief India's cricket team dominated the T20 World Cup 2024, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leading the charge in scoring.

The team's all-rounders and bowlers, including Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah, also played crucial roles in their unbeaten run to clinch the trophy.

This victory marks India's second T20 World Cup win, making them the third team to achieve this feat after West Indies and England. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India lifted their second T20 WC title (Source: X/@BCCI)

Decoding India's successful T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:40 am Jul 01, 202409:40 am

What's the story The Indian team lifted the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup trophy by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final. The summit clash was a nail-biter as the Men in Blue defended 176 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Notably, the Indian team remained unbeaten throughout the tourney and lifted their second title. Here we decode their campaign in stats.

Rohit

A remarkable campaign from skipper Rohit

With 257 at 36.71, skipper Rohit Sharma finished as the second-highest run-getter of the tourney. His strike rate was a stunning 156.71. He scored 92 in a crucial Super 8 game versus Australia and backed it up with a match-winning 57 versus England in the semi-final. Notably, Rohit smashed the joint-most fifties (3) and joint-third-most sixes (15).

Kohli

Fifty in final for Kohli

Virat Kohli stepped up just at the right time as he hammered a sensational 59-ball 76 in the final game. This was his only fifty this season as the talismanic batter didn't even breach the 40-run mark in any other match. His preceding scores read 1, 4, 0, 24, 37, 0, and 9. Notably, both Rohit and Kohli are now retired from T20Is.

Records

Rohit Kohli script these milestones

Rohit became the first batter to complete 200 sixes in T20Is and 600 maximums in international cricket. He also became the third batter to accomplish 1,000 T20 WC runs. Rohit also hit the fastest-ever T20I fifty against Australia, off 19 balls. Kohli became the second batter after Marlon Samuels to hammer two fifties in T20 WC finals.

Middle-order

Crucial hands from SKY and Pant

Though the likes of Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav didn't enjoy stand-out campaigns, they played some crucial knocks as India didn't lose a single game. While the keeper-batter scored 171 runs at 24.42, SKY managed 199 runs at 28.42. The latter scored two fifties. Shivam Dube, who made a vital 27 in the final, finished with 133 runs at 22.16.

All-rounders

Hardik and Axar's all-round heroics

All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel starred in the finale as the former claimed 3/20 while the latter made 47 runs. Notably, Hardik aced the finisher's role, clobbering 144 runs while striking at 151.57. He also took 11 wickets (ER: 151.57). Axar, who claimed a match-winning 3/23 in the semi-final, finished with nine scalps (ER: 7.86). He also scored 92 runs (SR: 139.39).

Bowlers

Sensational run of bowling trio

Arshdeep Singh (17 wickets at an economy of 7.16) finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker. No bowler has taken more wickets in a T20 WC edition. While Jasprit Bumrah claimed 15 scalps, he conceded runs at just 4.17. The talismanic pacer was hence received the Player-of-the-Tournament award. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was rested in the group stage, took 10 wickets from five games (ER: 6.95).

Feats

Bumrah, Arshdeep register these feats

Bumrah became the first bowler to take 10-plus wickets in a T20 WC edition at an economy of under 5. The pacer claimed 3/7 in his four overs against Afghanistan. This is now the most economical four-over spell by an Indian in T20 WCs. Meanwhile, Arshdeep recorded the best T20 WC figures by an Indian, 4/9 versus USA.

Records

India script these records

This was the first time a team won the T20 WC without suffering a single defeat. India recorded the joint-most wins in a T20 WC edition (8). As India also lifted the inaugural title in 2007, they became the third team after West Indies and England to clinch the T20 WC trophy twice.

Campaign

Key numbers from India's campaign

As per ESPNcricinfo, India had the fifth-best run rate in powerplay overs this year (7.77). Their economy in this phase was also a stunning 6.29. India's economy of 6.48 in the death overs (17-20) was the third best. The Men in Blue were one of the four teams with a run rate of 10-plus in the final four overs (10.65).

Records

India script these records

This was the first time a team won the T20 WC without facing a single defeat. India recorded the joint-most wins in a T20 WC edition (8). As India also lifted the inaugural title in 2007, they became the third team after West Indies and England to clinch the T20 WC trophy twice.