Decoding the highest team totals in Women's Tests
The Indian women's cricket team scripted history by declaring at 603/6 on Day 2 of the one-off Women's Test against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is now the highest team total in Women's Tests. While Shafali Verma starred with a record-breaking double-ton, her opening partner Smriti Mandhana made 149. Here we decode the highest team totals in Women's Tests.
Australia - 525 versus India, 1984
Responding to India's first innings total of 343, Australia compiled 525/10 in the 1984 Ahmedabad Test. While the likes of Peta Verco (105) and skipper Jill Kennare (131) scored tons, the visitors were reduced to 391/7. Number-eight batter Karen Price contributed with 104* to power Australia. Interestingly, all 11 Indian players bowled in that innings, including the wicket-keeper. The game resulted in a draw.
Australia - 569/6d versus England, 1998
England posted 414 while batting first in the 1998 Guildford Test. In response, Australia declared at 569/6 as number-three batter Joanne Broadbent starred with a sparkling 200. While Mel Jones (131) also scored a ton, Julia Price (80) missed out on the mark. Opener Lisa Keightley (56) was the other Aussie batter to score 50-plus. Meanwhile, this duel also concluded in a draw.
Australia - 575/9d versus South Africa, 2024
The Perth track seemed a nightmare for batters as SA were folded for 76 while batting first in the one-off Test here earlier this year. However, Australia declared at 575/9 in response. While opener Beth Mooney made 78, skipper Alyssa Healy agonizingly got out on 99. Annabel Sutherland (210) starred with a sparkling double-ton as the hosts went on to register an innings win.
India - 603/6 versus South Africa, 2024
India became the first team to touch the 600-run mark in Women's Tests. India were off to a delightful start as Shafali and Mandhana looked in full flow. They recorded the second-highest partnership in Women's Tests (292 runs). The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur (69), Jemimah Rodrigues (55), and Richa Ghosh (86) also scored fifties as India declared at 603/6.