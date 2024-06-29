In brief Simplifying... In brief In Women's Test cricket, India became the first team to score 600 runs, with notable contributions from Shafali, Mandhana, Kaur, Rodrigues, and Ghosh.

Team India tops this list (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Decoding the highest team totals in Women's Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:31 pm Jun 29, 2024

What's the story The Indian women's cricket team scripted history by declaring at 603/6 on Day 2 of the one-off Women's Test against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is now the highest team total in Women's Tests. While Shafali Verma starred with a record-breaking double-ton, her opening partner Smriti Mandhana made 149. Here we decode the highest team totals in Women's Tests.

#4

Australia - 525 versus India, 1984

Responding to India's first innings total of 343, Australia compiled 525/10 in the 1984 Ahmedabad Test. While the likes of Peta Verco (105) and skipper Jill Kennare (131) scored tons, the visitors were reduced to 391/7. Number-eight batter Karen Price contributed with 104* to power Australia. Interestingly, all 11 Indian players bowled in that innings, including the wicket-keeper. The game resulted in a draw.

#3

Australia - 569/6d versus England, 1998

England posted 414 while batting first in the 1998 Guildford Test. In response, Australia declared at 569/6 as number-three batter Joanne Broadbent starred with a sparkling 200. While Mel Jones (131) also scored a ton, Julia Price (80) missed out on the mark. Opener Lisa Keightley (56) was the other Aussie batter to score 50-plus. Meanwhile, this duel also concluded in a draw.

#2

Australia - 575/9d versus South Africa, 2024

The Perth track seemed a nightmare for batters as SA were folded for 76 while batting first in the one-off Test here earlier this year. However, Australia declared at 575/9 in response. While opener Beth Mooney made 78, skipper Alyssa Healy agonizingly got out on 99. Annabel Sutherland (210) starred with a sparkling double-ton as the hosts went on to register an innings win.

#1

India - 603/6 versus South Africa, 2024

India became the first team to touch the 600-run mark in Women's Tests. India were off to a delightful start as Shafali and Mandhana looked in full flow. They recorded the second-highest partnership in Women's Tests (292 runs). The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur (69), Jemimah Rodrigues (55), and Richa Ghosh (86) also scored fifties as India declared at 603/6.