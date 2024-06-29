Euro 2024 round of 16: Decoding the key talking points
The 2024 UEFA European Championship round of 16 promises to provide the fireworks with no safety net of the group stage. The tournament in Germany now moves to a straight knockout format, with one-legged ties. With eight cracking games on offer, the stage is set for teams to unleash their fear factor. Here we present the key talking points ahead of the R16.
Round of 16 fixtures, dates and timings
Switzerland vs Italy: June 29, Saturday (9:30pm IST) Germany vs Denmark: June 30, Sunday (12:30am IST) England vs Slovakia: June 30, Sunday (9:30pm IST) Spain vs Georgia: July 1, Monday (12:30am IST) France vs Belgium: July 1, Monday (9:30pm IST) Portugal vs Slovenia: July 2, Tuesday (12:30am IST) Romania vs Netherlands: July 2 (9:30pm IST) Austria vs Turkey: July 3 (12:30am IST)
Toni Kroos is the real deal
Having already signed off from club football with Real Madrid by winning the UEFA Champions League and La Liga, Toni Kroos showed he has gas left in his tank in the group stage. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Kroos has completed 324 passes out of 340 attempted. He has also made the highest forward passes (130). Germany's Kroos created nine chances.
England need to find the right playing XI
Group C winners England have been a snooze fest in the ongoing edition. Gareth Southgate needs to field a dynamic XI to step things up. Kobbie Mainoo could be handed a start in midfield. Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon make their cases too on the wings. Perhaps, it's time to rest a tired Jude Bellingham and shift Phil Foden central. Southgate must act quickly.
Spain are the dynamic side
Spain were the only side with a 100% win record. They claimed three wins (9 points). They were also the only side to keep three successive clean sheets. Spain look strong and dynamic across all areas. It's not just possession game for Spain, who look sharp without the ball with quality pressing and a high risk defensive line. Their pacy wingers hold key.
Can Ronaldo aid Portugal?
Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score a single goal in the group stage for Portugal. A rare sight for the top scorer in international football. However, the veteran 39-year-old forward showed substance, linking up nicely with the wide players. Ronaldo managed a solitary assist. He clocked 12 shots, including five on target. He has also managed 16 touches in the opposition box.
Austria are the dark horses
Austria under Ralf Rangnick have blossomed with their aggressive and direct approach. The 3-2 win over the Netherlands was a testament to the side's tireless running and fluid movement. Austria look fearless and could be a thorn for Turkey.