In brief Simplifying... In brief The Euro 2024 round of 16 is heating up with key players like Toni Kroos showing impressive performance for Germany.

England, despite winning Group C, needs to revamp their lineup for better dynamism, while Spain's 100% win record and defensive prowess make them a formidable team.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, despite not scoring, has shown good form, and Austria emerges as a potential dark horse with their aggressive play. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ronaldo holds key for heavyweights Portugal (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024 round of 16: Decoding the key talking points

By Rajdeep Saha 05:31 am Jun 29, 202405:31 am

What's the story The 2024 UEFA European Championship round of 16 promises to provide the fireworks with no safety net of the group stage. The tournament in Germany now moves to a straight knockout format, with one-legged ties. With eight cracking games on offer, the stage is set for teams to unleash their fear factor. Here we present the key talking points ahead of the R16.

Details

Round of 16 fixtures, dates and timings

Switzerland vs Italy: June 29, Saturday (9:30pm IST) Germany vs Denmark: June 30, Sunday (12:30am IST) England vs Slovakia: June 30, Sunday (9:30pm IST) Spain vs Georgia: July 1, Monday (12:30am IST) France vs Belgium: July 1, Monday (9:30pm IST) Portugal vs Slovenia: July 2, Tuesday (12:30am IST) Romania vs Netherlands: July 2 (9:30pm IST) Austria vs Turkey: July 3 (12:30am IST)

Kroos

Toni Kroos is the real deal

Having already signed off from club football with Real Madrid by winning the UEFA Champions League and La Liga, Toni Kroos showed he has gas left in his tank in the group stage. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Kroos has completed 324 passes out of 340 attempted. He has also made the highest forward passes (130). Germany's Kroos created nine chances.

England

England need to find the right playing XI

Group C winners England have been a snooze fest in the ongoing edition. Gareth Southgate needs to field a dynamic XI to step things up. Kobbie Mainoo could be handed a start in midfield. Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon make their cases too on the wings. Perhaps, it's time to rest a tired Jude Bellingham and shift Phil Foden central. Southgate must act quickly.

Spain

Spain are the dynamic side

Spain were the only side with a 100% win record. They claimed three wins (9 points). They were also the only side to keep three successive clean sheets. Spain look strong and dynamic across all areas. It's not just possession game for Spain, who look sharp without the ball with quality pressing and a high risk defensive line. Their pacy wingers hold key.

Ronaldo

Can Ronaldo aid Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score a single goal in the group stage for Portugal. A rare sight for the top scorer in international football. However, the veteran 39-year-old forward showed substance, linking up nicely with the wide players. Ronaldo managed a solitary assist. He clocked 12 shots, including five on target. He has also managed 16 touches in the opposition box.

Information

Austria are the dark horses

Austria under Ralf Rangnick have blossomed with their aggressive and direct approach. The 3-2 win over the Netherlands was a testament to the side's tireless running and fluid movement. Austria look fearless and could be a thorn for Turkey.