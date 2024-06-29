In brief Simplifying... In brief In T20I cricket against England, Virat Kohli leads the Indian team with 19 sixes, followed closely by Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, both with 18 sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav is not far behind, having hit 16 sixes.

Rohit Sharma hit two sixes in the semi-final clash against England (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian batters with most sixes against England in T20I cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 12:55 am Jun 29, 202412:55 am

What's the story India thumped England in a crunch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clash at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The Indian cricket team defeated England by 68 runs, avenging the defeat faced in the semi-finals of 2022 T20 World Cup event in Australia. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav shone before Hardik Pandya too played a hand. We decode Indian batters with most T20I sixes against England.

#1

Virat Kohli - 19 sixes

Virat Kohli scored nine in the semi-final clash. His knock included one six. With this, Kohli saw his sixes tally extend to 19 against England in T20Is. He is the highest six-hitter for Team India. Overall, Kohli is the third-highest six-hitter in India vs England T20Is after Jos Buttler and Jason Roy. Kohli owns the most runs versus England (648). He averages 38.11.

#2

Hardik Pandya - 18 sixes

Pandya impressed one and all with his gutsy knock of 23. He hit one four and two sixes. Pandya, who has played 15 matches against England (13 innings) raced to 18 maximums. The all-rounder surpassed 300 runs (302) at 30.20. He has 2 half-centuries. His strike rate is 152.12.

#3

Rohit Sharma - 18 sixes

Rohit's 57 versus England in Guyana was laced with six fours and two sixes. The record-breaking knock saw Rohit get to 18 sixes against England. He also became the second player in T20 World Cup history to smash 50-plus sixes after Chris Gayle. Versus England, Rohit has amassed 467 runs at 35.92. He has one ton and three fifties.

#4

Suryakumar Yadav - 16 sixes

Suryakumar Yadav played his part and shared a 73-run stand alongside Rohit in the pivotal semi-final clash against England. Suryakumar slammed 47 runs from 36 balls. He hit four fours and two sixes. The versatile middle order batter raced to 16 sixes versus the Three Lions in T20Is. He owns 321 runs from 7 innings at 45.85 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).