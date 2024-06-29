In brief Simplifying... In brief The article highlights the top partnerships in Women's Test cricket, with Denise Annetts and Lindsay Reeler's 309-run stand in the 1987 Wetherby Test leading the pack.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana's 292-run partnership is noted as the first 250-plus opening stand in Women's Tests.

Thirush Kamini and Punam Raut's 275-run partnership and Karen Rolton's 253-run partnership with Louise Broadfoot also make the list.

Shafali, Mandhana entered the record books (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Decoding the 250-plus partnerships in Women's Tests

What's the story Indian women's team openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana tormented South African bowlers on Day 1 of the one-off Women's Test against South Africa at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. While Mandhana made a career-best 149, Shafali (205) became the second Indian to score a double-ton in Women's Tests. They stitched a 292-run partnership. Here we look at the 250-plus stands in Women's Tests.

#4

Karen Rolton and Louise Broadfoot - 253 runs

Australia declared at 383/4 after bundling England out for 144 in the first innings of the 2001 Leeds Test. Karen Rolton (209*) starred with a terrific double-ton in that match. Rolton, who arrived at three, dominated a brilliant 253-run partnership with Louise Broadfoot for the fourth wicket. The latter made 71. The Aussies went on to record a nine-wicket triumph.

#3

Thirush Kamini and Punam Raut - 275 runs

India lost Mandhana (8) early while batting first in the 2014 Mysore Test against SA. Thirush Kamini was then joined by Punam Raut and it was one-way traffic since then. Both batters slammed centuries and also added 275 runs for the third wicket. While Raut made 130, Kamini (192) missed out on a double-ton. India declared at 400/6 and later recorded an innings victory.

#2

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana - 292 runs

Shafali and Mandhana's 292-run stand is next on this list. India were off to a delightful start as both openers looked in full flow. While Mandhana took some time initially, Shafali didn't hold back as runs were scored for fun. They recorded the first 250-plus opening stand in Women's Tests. As mentioned, Mandhana made 149 while Shafali starred with a record-breaking 205.

#1

Denise Annetts and Lindsay Reeler - 309 runs

Responding to England's first innings score of 201 in the 1987 Wetherby Test, the Aussies declared at 346/3. They were reduced to 2/37 when opener Lindsay Reeler was joined by Denise Annetts. The duo added 309 runs for the third wicket as Annetts dominated the proceedings with a 192-run knock. Reeler scored an unbeaten ton (110*). The game resulted in a draw.