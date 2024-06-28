In brief Simplifying... In brief Rashid Khan shone in the T20 World Cup 2024, claiming 14 wickets in 8 matches with an impressive economy rate of 6.17.

He made history in a match against Bangladesh, becoming the first spinner to surpass 150 wickets in T20I cricket and the fourth bowler to record three four-wicket hauls in the tournament.

Rashid Khan took 14 wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ ACBofficials)

Decoding Rashid Khan's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:05 pm Jun 28, 202410:05 pm

What's the story Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was solid for his side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He led the Afghans to the semi-finals before they crashed out against South Africa. A champion performer in T20 cricket, Rashid with his wrist-spin has often bamboozled batters. He finished as his side's best performer as a spinner. Here we decode Rashid's 2024 campaign in stats.

14 wickets in the 2024 edition for Rashid

Rashid claimed 14 scalps from 8 matches at an average of 12.78. His economy rate of 6.17 stood out, Rashid took two four-wicket hauls with the best of 4/17. His returns in the tournament read: 2/12 vs Uganda, 4/17 vs New Zealand, 0/25 vs PNG, 0/45 vs West Indies, 3/26 vs India, 1/23 vs Australia, 4/23 vs Bangladesh and 0/8 vs South Africa.

Rashid's economy rate was 5.28 in overs 7 to 16

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid was instrumental in overs between 7-16. All 14 of his wickets came in this phase. His economy rate was 5.28 and he averaged 9.42. He bowled 150 balls and conceded 132 runs. He conceded 10 fours and two sixes.

Rashid attained this massive milestone in the match versus Bangladesh

In a crucial Super 8 match against Bangladesh, Rashid became the first spinner in T20I cricket to surpass 150 wickets. With his four-fer versus the Tigers, Rashid got to 152 scalps. He also became the second bowler after Tim Southee to claim 150-plus T20I wickets. Veteran pacer Southee owns 164 scalps for New Zealand.

Rashid made these T20 WC records with 4-fer against Bangladesh

In the match versus Bangladesh, Rashid raced to 37 T20 World Cup wickets. He became the joint-4th-highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history. Shakib Al Hasan (50), Shahid Afridi (39) and Lasith Malinga (38) are above Rashid, who equalled Wanindu Hasaranga (37). Rashid also claimed his 3rd T20 WC four-fer, becoming the fourth bowler to record three four-wicket hauls in the tournament.

Rashid's stats in 20 overs cricket

In 433 T20 matches, Rashid has managed 588 wickets at just 18.31. His economy rate is 6.47. He has 14 four-fers and four five-wicket hauls. Rashid is the leading wicket-taker among spinners and the second-highest wicket-taker overall after Dwayne Bravo.