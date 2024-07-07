Alcaraz got the job done against 16th seed Ugo Humbert (Photo credit: X/@Wimbledon)

Carlos Alcaraz beats Ugo Humbert, reaches Wimbledon 2024 quarter-finals: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:29 pm Jul 07, 202409:29 pm

What's the story Men's singles number three seed Carlos Alcaraz has booked his spot in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Wimbledon. Alcaraz got the job done against 16th seed Ugo Humbert, winning 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in four sets. Spain's Alcaraz started a bit slow but was firing as the first set progressed. He maintained his composure thereafter before Humbert rallied back. Alcaraz held on to win.

Numbers

56-10 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Alcaraz has raced to a 15-2 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He is on an 11-match winning run at the event. He has reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the second successive season. Alcaraz, who is 15-1 at Grand Slams this year, is on an 11-match unbeaten run, having won the French Open. Overall at Grand Slams, Alcaraz owns a 56-10 win-loss record.

Information

Here are the match stats

Alcaraz doled out 14 aces compared to Humbert's 10. Alcaraz was guilty of committing six double faults. Humbert committed one double fault. Alcaraz had a 66% win on the first serve and a 50% win on the second. He converted 6/8 break points.

Record

Alcaraz makes this record

As per Opta, at 21 years and 63 days, Alcaraz has become the second-youngest player in the Open Era to reach the men's singles QF at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in a calendar year. He is older only than Rafael Nadal (21 years 32 days). Nadal did so in 2007.

Do you know?

Another massive feat for Alcaraz

Alcaraz has now reached his ninth men's singles QF from 14 Grand Slam main draws entered. It is the most of any player who began their career in the Open Era from that opening span of Grand Slam main draws.