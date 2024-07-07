F1 2024, Lewis Hamilton wins his ninth British GP: Stats

What's the story Lewis Hamilton claimed his maiden Formula 1 race win since the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in 2021. It was the perfect way for Hamilton to end the drought as he claimed victory in front of the home fans at the British Grand Prix on Sunday. F1 2024 leader Max Verstappen finished second ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris. Here are further details.

Hamilton

104th F1 race win and 199th podium finish for Hamilton

Hamilton clinched his 104th F1 race win, including nine at the British GP and a first here since 2021. Hamilton also secured his 199th career podium finish. He owns two podium finishes in 2024, having finished third in Spain. The Briton had sealed his last podium back in October 2023 (Mexican GP).

Max

Verstappen seals his 107th career podium finish

Verstappen claimed his 107th career podium finish. Earlier, he became the sixth driver in F1 history to clock 100-plus podiums. Verstappen, who won the F1 title in 2023 and 2022 respectively, went on to claim 21 podium finishes last season. Notably, in the 2022 season, he managed 17 podium finishes. He has 47 podium finishes since 2022.