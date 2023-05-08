Sports

F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Miami GP: Key stats

F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Miami GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 08, 2023, 02:51 am 2 min read

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Miami Grand Prix (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. As per BBC, Red Bull driver Verstappen is the first to win a race after starting ninth on the grid since Niki Lauda in the 1984 French GP. Red Bull completed a one-two finish as Azerbaijan GP winner Sergio Perez took second place. Here are the stats.

82nd podium and 38th race win for Verstappen

Verstappen claimed his 82nd podium and a fifth successive one this season. He also claimed his 38th race win and a third this season after the Bahrain and Australian GP. Verstappen has also won his second successive Miami GP. Meanwhile, Verstappen has claimed three wins and two second-placed finishes this season.

Perez seals his 30th podium finish

Mexican driver Perez sealed his 30th podium finish. Meanwhile, in the 2023 F1 season, Perez claimed his fourth podium. Perez started the year with a second-place finish in Bahrain. He won in Saudi Arabia next before finishing fifth in Australia. Perez held off Verstappen to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso finishes third

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso took third place. It's his fourth third place finish in 2023. He finished third in Bahrain, Jeddah, and Australia before this race. Before this race, Alonso settled for fourth in Baku. Alonso now has 102 podiums in his career. He is one short of Kimi Raikkonen (103).

Miami GP: A look at the top 10 drivers

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 3) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 4) George Russell (Mercedes) 5) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 6) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 7) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 8) Piere Gasly (Alpine) 9) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 10) Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Driver and Constructor standings

Verstappen leads the 2023 F1 season with 119 points from five races. Perez is second on 105. An in-form Alonso is placed third, having claimed 75 points. Hamilton follows suit with 56 points. In terms of the Constructor standings, Red Bull Racing lead the way with 224 points. Aston Martin are second (102 points) and are placed above Mercedes (96 points).

Verstappen shows his class as Perez loses out

It was a solid performance from Verstappen, who used an off-set tire strategy to beat Perez. Perez had started from the pole position but saw Verstappen dominate. Notably, the Dutchman ran a long first stint on hard tires and pitted 25 laps later than Perez. He rejoined a second behind before passing Perez in the next lap. Perez had started on medium tires.