F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Australian GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 02, 2023, 01:38 pm 1 min read

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Australian Grand Prix (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. Red Bull driver Verstappen won a chaotic race that finished under a safety car after a controversial crash-affected restart. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes claimed his maiden podium this season. Fernando Alonso secured a 3rd successive podium finish with his new team Aston Martin. Here's more.

80th podium and 37th race win for Verstappen

Verstappen secured a third successive podium finish in 2023, winning the season-opening Bahrain GP and then taking second place in Saudi Arabia. He has now sealed his 80th podium finish, besides winning his 37th F1 race. Notably, he won a record 15 races in the 2022 season. Verstappen's 15 F1 race wins last season were the most by an individual in a single campaign.