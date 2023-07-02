Sports

F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Austrian GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 02, 2023 | 08:36 pm 3 min read

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix (Photo credit: Twitter/@Max33Verstappen)

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen claimed another dominating win and also set the fastest lap as well. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Perez. Notably, he decided to go for the bonus point with the fastest lap and pitted for new tires right at the death.

86th podium and 42nd race win for Verstappen

Verstappen claimed his 86th podium and a ninth successive one this season. He also claimed his 42nd race win and a 7th this season after the Bahrain GP, Australian GP, Miami GP, Monaco GP, Spanish GP, and Canadian GP respectively. Verstappen has won his fourth race here in Austria, having earlier sealed the deal in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Key numbers for Leclerc and Perez

Ferrari's Leclerc secured a crucial podium here at the Austrian GP. He had won the race here in 2022. Leclerc claimed just his second podium in 2023. He had earlier finished third at the Azerbaijan GP. Leclerc has now sealed 25 career podiums in Formula 1. Perez claimed his third podium finish in 2023. Overall, he has managed 30 podiums in F1.

Austrian GP: A look at the top 10 drivers

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 3) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 4) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 5) Lando Norris (McLaren) 6) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 7) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 8) George Russell (Mercedes) 9) Piere Gasly (Alpine) 10) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Driver and Constructor standings

Verstappen leads the F1 season with 229 points from nine races. Perez cemented his second place and is on 148 points. Alonso is placed third, having claimed 129 points. Hamilton follows suit with 108 points. In terms of the Constructor standings, Red Bull Racing lead the way with 377 points. Mercedes are placed second with 178 points and are above Aston Martin (172).

Verstappen won the sprint race and also set the pole

Verstappen took a dominant win in the sprint race at the Austrian GP. Perez took the lead from Verstappen at the first corner and then edged the Dutchman onto the grass. But Verstappen got a pass on Turn Four and moved ahead. Verstappen also fended off Leclerc to take pole position. Verstappen was just 0.048 seconds clear of Leclerc as Carlos Sainz finished third.

Key takeaways from the race

Verstappen was largely untroubled as he claimed a fifth successive race win. Notably, Perez held the fastest lap but Verstappen took a pit stop right in the end to go for the bonus point. Ferrari found some joy with the improvement in their cars. Leclerc drove well and deserved second. Mercedes struggled as Hamilton had to settle for seventh behind rival Alonso.

