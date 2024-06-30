Russell claimed his second podium this season (Photo credit: X/@MercedesAMGF1)

George Russell wins the 2024 Austrian GP: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:39 pm Jun 30, 202408:39 pm

What's the story Max Verstappen will be gutted after missing out on the Austrian Grand Prix - a race he dominated until 7 laps to go. A contact between Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris ended the Dutchman's dominance. Verstappen damaged his car and was furious on the team radio. Mercedes driver George Russell took the lead and crossed the line. Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz followed suit.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Drama

Utter drama at end of the race

Verstappen and Norris were fighting it out as things intensified with a few laps to go. The McLaren driver tried to go around the outside of Verstappen and the two cars banged wheels and ran wide. It was utter chaos at the end of the Austrian GP as Norris was ruled out of the race. Meanwhile, Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty.

Russell

13th career podium finish and second race win for Russell

This was a real turnaround for the Mercedes team and especially for Russell. Notably, this was Mercedes' maiden Formula 1 race win since Brazil 2022. It was Russell who won the race back then. Russell claimed his second podium this season. He finished 3rd in Canada earlier. Notably, Russell also managed two third-placed finishes last season. Overall, this was his 13th career podium finish.

Information

Piastri and Sainz finish in top three

McLaren's Piastri secured his second podium finish this season. Both have been second-placed finishes. Overall, this was his 4th podium finish. Scuderia Ferrari driver Sainz sealed his 5th podium finish this season. Overall, this was his 23rd podium finish.

Top 10

Here are the top 10 drivers

1. George Russell (Mercedes) 2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 6. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) 7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 8. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 9. Daniel Ricciardo (RB) 10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Information

A look at the Constructor and Driver standings

After 11 races, Red Bull Racing lead the Constructor Standings with 355 points. Ferrari are second with 291 points. McLaren are third (268 points) and are above Mercedes (196). Among drivers, Verstappen has 237 points and is above Norris (156) and Charles Leclerc (150).

Information

A big gain for Mercedes

This was a massive race for Mercedes, who not only saw Russell gain big but also had Lewis Hamilton take 4th place. To get much needed points in the bag and a rare race win, Mercedes would be thrilled.

Sprint

Verstappen won Austria sprint with Norris finishing third

Verstappen won the sprint here in Austria earlier. He fought off an early onslaught from the McLarens of Norris and Piastri Norris challenged Verstappen n the early laps before seeing Piastri take over at second. Meanwhile, Norris came back at Piastri in the second part of the race but could not get close enough. Russell finished behind the two McLarens.