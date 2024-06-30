Ravindra Jadeja won the 2024 T20 World Cup with India (Image source X/@BCCI)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20I cricket: Details here

By Parth Dhall 05:49 pm Jun 30, 202405:49 pm

What's the story Hours after winning the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup with India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from the shortest format. Jadeja was part of India's side that beat South Africa in a thrilling final in Barbados. The 35-year-old, known for his rapid throws, joins Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who bid adieu to T20I cricket following the final. Here are further details.

Statement

I bid farewell to T20Is: Jadeja

Jadeja took to Instagram and announced his retirement with a heartfelt note. "With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats," he wrote. He added, "Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true."

Stats

Over 50 wickets and 500 runs

Jadeja made his T20I debut in 2009 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He went on to represent India in 74 T20Is. Jadeja, who bowls finger spin, took 54 wickets at a decent average of 29.85. The southpaw also scored 515 runs at 21.45. Jadeja, known for his acrobatic fielding, also took 28 catches in the format.

Formats

Jadeja will play other formats

As per the ICC, Jadeja confirmed that he would continue to represent India in ODI and Test cricket. The 35-year-old has been India's mainstay all-rounder in Test cricket, having recorded 3,036 runs and 294 wickets. Jadeja also has 2,756 runs and 220 wickets in ODI cricket. Besides, the all-rounder has been pivotal to Chennai Super Kings' success in the Indian Premier League.

Information

Jadeja featured in six T20 WC campaigns

Jadeja represented India in six T20 World Cup editions - 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2021, and 2024. He took 22 wickets at 28.86 in the tournament. Besides, Jadeja batted in only 14 T20 World Cup innings and scored 130 runs.

Information

Most caught-and-bowled dismissals by an Indian

As mentioned, Jadeja hogged the limelight for his impactful fielding and bullet throws. On many occasions, he stunned the batters by catching the ball off his own bowling. Notably, Jadeja has the most caught-and-bowled dismissals by an Indian (7) in T20I cricket.