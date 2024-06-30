In brief Simplifying... In brief The 137th Wimbledon Championships, the oldest Grand Slam, will kick off on July 1, 2024, at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

Last year's champions, Alcaraz and Vondrousova, are set to defend their titles, while Djokovic aims to break records.

The tournament will be broadcasted on Star Sports and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, with the singles champions bagging £2,700,00 and 2,000 points. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Carlos Alcaraz won the men's singles 2024 Wimbledon title (Image source: X/@atptour)

Wimbledon 2024: Here is all you need to know

By Parth Dhall 05:06 pm Jun 30, 202405:06 pm

What's the story The 2024 Wimbledon will be underway on July 1, with several professionals gearing up to brace the men's and women's singles events. World number three, Carlos Alcaraz will enter the grass-court Grand Slam as the men's singles defending champion. While Marketa Vondrousova will defend her women's singles title, Iga Swiatek enters as the top seed. We present the major details of the grass-court major.

Details

Key details about the tournament

The 137th edition of the Wimbledon Championships, the oldest Grand Slam, will commence on July 1. The tournament, established in 1877, is the only remaining major played on grass courts. The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, hosts the iconic event. It has a 128-player draw for singles segments. Jamie Baker is the tournament director.

Streaming, prize money

Streaming details and prize money

As far as broadcast is concerned, the Star Sports network will telecast the 2024 Wimbledon live in India. Meanwhile, the tournament can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. One can also follow the grass-court Slam on Facebook (Wimbledon), Twitter: (@Wimbledon), and Instagram (wimbledon). The prize money for singles champions (men and women) is £2,700,00 and 2,000 points.

Information

A look at the schedule

A look at the schedule for 2024 Wimbledon (qualifying round and main draw). Qualifying: June 24-27. Main-draw (men and women): July 1 - July 12. Men's singles final: July 14. Women's singles final: July 13.

Men's singles

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic to win 2023 Wimbledon

Alcaraz entered the record books after winning Wimbledon last year. It was his second Grand Slam title. The youngster defied all odds and overcame Novak Djokovic in a nerve-wracking final after four hours and 42 minutes at the All-England Club. With a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory, Alcaraz became the first man outside of the 'Big Four' to win Wimbledon since 2002.

Women's singles

A record-breaking win for unseeded Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova humbled Ons Jabeur to win the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles crown. Vondrousova beat Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to clinch her maiden Grand Slam honor. Notably, she is the first unseeded player in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon, besides also reaching the final. She became the lowest-ranked player (42) to win the Wimbledon women's singles title since the WTA Rankings were introduced.

Djokovic

Djokovic eyes these feats

Djokovic, who recently underwent an operation to repair a torn meniscus, last won Wimbledon in 2022. He currently has the joint second-most Wimbledon titles (7) with USA's Pete Sampras. Djokovic can equal top-placed Roger Federer, who owns eight Wimbledon titles. Djokovic currently has the joint-most major titles (men or women) with Margaret Court (24). He can break this tie with a Wimbledon title.

Players

Players to watch out for

Alcaraz and top seed Jannik Sinner are in the same half of Wimbledon draw. The duo could have potential semi-final clash. Djokovic could face Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals. Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev are among the notable stars to watch out for. For women, Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Jessica Pegula form the top-five seeds, respectively.