In a thrilling T20I cricket match, India triumphed over Zimbabwe by 100 runs, thanks to the exceptional bowling performances of Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar.

Avesh, who took three wickets for 15 runs, and Mukesh, who bagged figures worth 7, were instrumental in restricting Zimbabwe to 134.

The Indian batting was also strong, with a century-plus stand from Abhishek and Gaikwad leading the team to a total of 23 in 20 overs.

India claimed a 100-run win over Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar record three-fers as India beat Zimbabwe

By Parth Dhall 08:33 pm Jul 07, 202408:33 pm

What's the story India bounced back in the five-match series after beating Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the 2nd T20I in Harare. The Men in Blue successfully defended 234 as Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar took three wickets each. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 134. Earlier, brilliant knocks from centurion Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rinku Singh bolstered India's innings. Here are the key stats.

Spells

Avesh, Mukesh hunt in tandem

Mukesh, who started the proceedings, knocked over Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia on the third ball. He also dismissed Brian Bennett, who slammed a 9-ball 26. Avesh then removed Dion Myers and skipper Sikandar Raza in one over, reducing the hosts to 46/4. Avesh's final wicket came in the form of Blessing Muzarabani, while Mukesh removed Luke Jongwe to bowl out Zimbabwe.

Information

Avesh, the pick of India's bowlers

Avesh was the pick of India's bowlers as he took three wickets for 15 runs in three overs. Meanwhile, Mukesh bagged figures worth 3/37 in 3.4 overs. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was once again on the money, having taken two wickets for 11 runs (four overs).

Stats

T20I numbers of Avesh and Mukesh

Avesh, who made his debut in 2022, has raced to 23 wickets in 22 T20Is at an average of 28.78. His best bowling returns of 4/18 came against South Africa in 2022. Overall, Avesh has over 130 wickets in T20 cricket. On the other hand, Mukesh has snapped up 16 wickets from as many T20Is at an average of 29.06.

Summary

2nd T20I: India beat Zimbabwe by 100 runs

India lost skipper Shubman Gill early (10/1), but Abhishek and Gaikwad led the restoration. The duo added a century-plus stand, guiding India past 140. Gaikwad and Rinku excelled, with India compiling 234/2 (20 overs). In the second innings, Mukesh and Avesh struck in quick succession, terminating Bennett's assault. Spinners Bishnoi and Washington Sundar also contributed as Zimbabwe perished for 134 in 18.4 overs.