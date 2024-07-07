Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar record three-fers as India beat Zimbabwe
India bounced back in the five-match series after beating Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the 2nd T20I in Harare. The Men in Blue successfully defended 234 as Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar took three wickets each. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 134. Earlier, brilliant knocks from centurion Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rinku Singh bolstered India's innings. Here are the key stats.
Avesh, Mukesh hunt in tandem
Mukesh, who started the proceedings, knocked over Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia on the third ball. He also dismissed Brian Bennett, who slammed a 9-ball 26. Avesh then removed Dion Myers and skipper Sikandar Raza in one over, reducing the hosts to 46/4. Avesh's final wicket came in the form of Blessing Muzarabani, while Mukesh removed Luke Jongwe to bowl out Zimbabwe.
Avesh, the pick of India's bowlers
Avesh was the pick of India's bowlers as he took three wickets for 15 runs in three overs. Meanwhile, Mukesh bagged figures worth 3/37 in 3.4 overs. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was once again on the money, having taken two wickets for 11 runs (four overs).
T20I numbers of Avesh and Mukesh
Avesh, who made his debut in 2022, has raced to 23 wickets in 22 T20Is at an average of 28.78. His best bowling returns of 4/18 came against South Africa in 2022. Overall, Avesh has over 130 wickets in T20 cricket. On the other hand, Mukesh has snapped up 16 wickets from as many T20Is at an average of 29.06.
2nd T20I: India beat Zimbabwe by 100 runs
India lost skipper Shubman Gill early (10/1), but Abhishek and Gaikwad led the restoration. The duo added a century-plus stand, guiding India past 140. Gaikwad and Rinku excelled, with India compiling 234/2 (20 overs). In the second innings, Mukesh and Avesh struck in quick succession, terminating Bennett's assault. Spinners Bishnoi and Washington Sundar also contributed as Zimbabwe perished for 134 in 18.4 overs.