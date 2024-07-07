In brief Simplifying... In brief Spain, the only team with a perfect record at Euro 2024, is set to face France, who have struggled to score from open play.

On the other side, England, needing improvement, will take on the Netherlands, who have a history of semi-final exits but have shown promise this year.

Key players to watch include Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, Spain's Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz, and England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

England haven't been at their best but are finding a way (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024 semi-finals: Statistical preview and key details

By Rajdeep Saha 08:10 pm Jul 07, 202408:10 pm

What's the story The UEFA European Championship 2024 semi-finals are set with Spain facing France and England taking on the Netherlands. Spain have been the best side in the tournament so far. France are struggling to score goals and need to find their rhythm. England haven't been at their best but are finding a way. Lastly, the Dutch look strong and will test England's resolve. Here's more.

Spain

Spain have won all five of their matches so far

Spain are the only side who have won all their matches (5) at Euro 2024. As per Opta, Spain could become the first side to win six successive European Championship matches. Spain maintained a clean slate in the group stages (3 wins), scoring five goals and conceding none. In the R16, they tamed Georgia 4-1 before needing extra-time to beat hosts Germany (quarters).

France

France haven't scored a goal from open play

France finished second in their group, winning one and drawing two matches. France started by keeping successive clean sheets. In the round of 16, they edged past Belgium before beating Portugal in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 show. France have scored only three goals in the ongoing tournament and two of them have been own goals with Kylian Mbappe's penalty being a third.

Information

Spain and France will meet for 6th time (major tournaments)

Spain and France will meet for the sixth time at a major tournament (World Cup + Euros). France have three wins to Spain's one (D1). France are looking to reach their fourth European Championship final with Spain eyeing a fifth appearance.

England

England need to improve

England have won just one of their last nine meetings with the Dutch in all competitions (D4 L4). Gareth Southgate's won one match and drew two in the group stages. In the round of 16, they needed extra-time to overcome Slovenia before sealing a penalty shootout win over Switzerland in the quarters. England have hung on but need to improve drastically to stop Netherlands.

Netherlands

Netherlands have been eliminated in four of their five semi-finals

Netherlands have been eliminated from four of their five semi-final appearances at the European Championship. This will be their maiden semi-final appearance since Euro 2004. Netherlands finished as the best third-placed team in the group stages before earning impressive wins over Romania and Turkey. Netherlands have scored nine goals in the tournament so far and would be testing England's defense all along.

Information

Players to watch out for

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has lit up Euro 2024 with three goals and an assist. Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz own two goals and two assists each for Spain. For England, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have scored two goals each.