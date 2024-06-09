Next Article

Romelu Lukaku owns 85 goals for Belgium (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024: Contenders to win the Golden Boot award

By Rajdeep Saha 10:39 pm Jun 09, 202410:39 pm

What's the story The 2024 edition of the UEFA European Championship starts from June 14 onward in Germany. The presence of several highly-rated forwards make the Euro 2024 interesting. Veteran Cristiano Ronaldo remains a major threat for Portugal. Kylian Mbappe, who sealed a move to Real Madrid, gives France serious hope. England's Harry Kane is another massive player. We decode the contenders for the Golden Boot award.

Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a focal point

With a record 128 goals in international football, Ronaldo continues to be massive for Portugal. Ronaldo remains the top scorer at Euros with 14 goals. Ronaldo scored 50 goals in the 2023-24 season for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. He finished as the top scorer (35 goals) in the Saudi-Pro League. He became the first player to win the Golden Boot across four different leagues.

Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is a big-tournament player

Mbappe is a serious goal-scorer in the biggest events. He won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring eight goals for finalists France. Mbappe, who owns 47 goals for France, had an excellent 2023-24 season with Paris Saint-Germain. He won the domestic double and scored 44 goals. Mbappe can play in the wings or as a central striker.

Kane

Harry Kane is a goal machine

Kane is England's record goal-scorer with 63 goals from 91 appearances. Notably, he has four goals at the UEFA European Championship. The 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner had a solid individual debut campaign for Bayern Munich in 2023-24 since moving from Tottenham Hotspur. He scored 44 goals in all competitions. He was the top scorer in Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League.

Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku can be massive for Belgium

Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's highest scorer with 85 goals from 115 appearances. If Belgium are to impress, Lukaku needs to have a crucial campaign for the Euro 2020 quarter-finalists. Lukaku, who owns 300-plus club career goals, had a decent campaign on loan at AS Roma, scoring 21 times. With Chelsea looking to sell Lukaku this summer, a solid Euro campaign will attract suitors.

Duo

Scamacca and Morata are wildcards

Gianluci Scamacca of Italy won the UEFA Europa League with Atalanta. He scored 19 goals for Atalanta in 2023-24. He will be keen to be a consistent figure for defending champions Italy. With 35 goals in 73 appearances for Spain, Alvaro Morata remains an experienced figure. He scored 21 times for Atletico Madrid in 2023-24. Germany's Niclas Fullkrug remains in the mix as well.