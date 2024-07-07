In brief Simplifying... In brief In the 2nd T20I, India secured a significant victory over Zimbabwe, with a record-breaking total of 23, the highest-ever T20I total against Zimbabwe.

Abhishek, who scored a 46-ball century, became India's 10th centurion in T20Is and the first to score a century against Zimbabwe.

Abhishek, who scored a 46-ball century, became India's 10th centurion in T20Is and the first to score a century against Zimbabwe.

Gaikwad and Rinku also contributed significantly, with Gaikwad scoring his fourth T20I half-century and Rinku hitting an unbeaten 48.

India bounce back in the five-match series with a one-sided win (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India claim comprehensive win over Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I: Stats

By Parth Dhall 08:34 pm Jul 07, 2024

What's the story Hours after losing the series opener to Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue comprehensively beat them in the 2nd T20I in Harare. ﻿India, electing to bat, racked up 234/2 (20), riding on brilliant knocks from centurion Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rinku Singh. The Indian bowlers hunted in packs as the hosts were bundled out for 134. The five-match series is leveled at 1-1.

Match

A look at match summary

India lost skipper Shubman Gill early (10/1), but Abhishek and Gaikwad led the restoration. The duo added a century-plus stand, guiding India past 140. Gaikwad and Rinku excelled, with India compiling 234/2 (20 overs). In the second innings, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan struck in quick succession, terminating Brian Bennett's assault. Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar also contributed as Zimbabwe perished for 134.

Total

Highest-ever T20I total against Zimbabwe

As per Cricbuzz, India's 234/2 is highest team total against Zimbabwe in T20I cricket. The Men in Blue surpassed Australia's 229/2 in 2018 in Harare. The Indian innings recorded 14 sixes, the second-most hit against Zimbabwe in T20Is, after 15 by Afghanistan in 2019. India smashed 160 runs in the last 10 overs, the most by a full-member side in a T20I innings.

Abhishek

A 46-ball ton for Abhishek

Abhishek, who couldn't open his account in the 1st T20I, launched a befitting counter-attack after Gill's departure. While Abhishek ran riot, Gaikwad played second fiddle. The former reached his century off 46 balls before departing. He slammed a 47-ball 100 (4s: 7 and 6s: 8). Notably, Abhishek was dropped by Wellington Masakadza in the eighth over. He completed his century with three successive sixes.

Centurion

India's 10th centurion in T20Is

Abhishek has become India's 10th centurion in the shortest format. He joins Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Gaikwad on this list. Only Rohit (5), Suryakumar (4), and Rahul (2) have multiple T20I tons. Notably, Abhishek has become only the third left-handed batter with a T20I ton for India.

Ton

First Indian with T20I ton against Zimbabwe

Abhishek raced to a century in his second appearance in the shortest format. According to Cricbuzz, two innings are the fewest by an Indian batter to slam a T20I ton. Abhishek also became the first-ever Indian batter to slam a century against Zimbabwe in T20I cricket. He recorded the highest T20I score by an Indian batter against this opposition.

Feats

Other feats for Abhishek

As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek's 46-ball century is the joint third-fastest by an Indian in T20Is, with Rahul (46 balls vs WI, Lauderhill, 2016). At 23 years and 307 days, Abhishek has become the fourth-youngest Indian to hit a century in the format. He is only behind Jaiswal (21y 279d), Gill (23y 146d), and Raina (23y 156d) on this list.

Gaikwad

Gaikwad slams his fourth T20I

While Abhishek attacked from the outset, Gaikwad took his time to settle down. The latter hung around as Abhishek hammered the Zimbabwe bowlers. Gaikwad later joined forces with Rinku and ended India's innings on a high. He scored a 47-ball 77* (11 fours and a six). Gaikwad went on to slam his fourth half-century in T20I cricket.

Information

India's third-highest second-wicket stand in T20Is

Abhishek and Gaikwad added 137 runs, now the third-highest partnership for the second wicket for India in T20I cricket. Notably, no other second-wicket stand for India has had more than 130 runs in the format.

Rinku

Rinku hammers an unbeaten 48(22)

Abhishek's dismissal at 147/2 exposed Rinku to the middle. Like the former, Rinku recorded a duck in the series opener. Rinku took his time to read the two-paced pitch. However, he broke loose, having smashed a flurry of fours and sixes. The final over saw Rinku smash 2 sixes and a four. Overall, he smacked a 22-ball 48* (2 fours and 5 sixes).

Information

Wessly Madhevere scores a consolation 43

While the Zimbabwe batters fell like a pack of cards, opener Wessly Madhevere firmly held his end. He finally departed in the 17th over Bishnoi knocked him over. The Zimbabwe batter scored a 39-ball 43 (3 fours and a six).

Three-fers

Avesh, Mukesh hunt in tandem

Mukesh, who started the proceedings, knocked over Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia on the third ball. He also dismissed Brian Bennett, who slammed a 9-ball 26. Avesh then removed Dion Myers and skipper Sikandar Raza in one over, reducing the hosts to 46/4. Avesh's final wicket came in the form of Blessing Muzarabani, while Mukesh removed Luke Jongwe to bowl out Zimbabwe.

Information

The pick of India's bowlers

Avesh was the pick of India's bowlers as he took three wickets for 15 runs in three overs. Meanwhile, Mukesh bagged figures worth 3/37 in 3.4 overs. Leg-spinner Bishnoi was once again on the money, having taken two wickets for 11 runs (four overs).