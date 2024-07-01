In brief Simplifying... In brief Ravindra Jadeja, known for his all-round cricket skills, has retired from T20 Internationals.

Since his debut in 2009, he played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets.

He also represented India in six T20 World Cup editions, claiming 22 wickets and scoring 130 runs.

Jadeja with the ICC T20 WC trophy (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20Is: Decoding his all-round stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:15 am Jul 01, 202401:15 am

What's the story Indian cricket team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja decided to retire from T20Is on Sunday, June 30. The star cricketer's decision came after India won the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, beating South Africa. Jadeja followed the likes of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in retiring from India colors (T20Is). Jadeja will however be seen playing ODIs and Tests. We decode his T20I stats.

Stats

His overall T20I stats

Jadeja made his T20I debut in 2009 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He went on to represent India in 74 T20Is. Jadeja, who bowls left-arm finger spin, took 54 wickets at a decent average of 29.85. The southpaw also scored 515 runs at 21.45. His best score was 45*. Jadeja, known for his acrobatic fielding, claimed 28 catches in the format.

Breakdown

Breaking down his bowling and batting stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 20 home T20Is, Jadeja claimed 14 scalps at 32.71. With the bat, he scored 119 runs from 12 innings at 17 (SR: 130.76). In 25 away matches (home of opposition), he picked 19 wickets from 25 games at 32.26. He scored 254 runs at 25.40 (SR: 124.50). At neutral venues, Jadeja collected 21 wickets at 25.76 and scored 142 runs.

Information

43 wickets in overs 7-16

In overs 7-16 in T20Is, Jadeja claimed 43 scalps from 71 innings at 31.37. His economy rate was 6.99. He bowled 446 dot balls in addition to conceding 78 fours and 63 sixes.

T20 WCs

Jadeja claimed 22 T20 World Cup wickets

Jadeja represented India in six T20 World Cup editions - 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2021, and 2024. He played 30 matches. The quality spinner took 22 wickets at 28.86 in the tournament. He is one of the five Indian bowlers with 20-plus wickets. Meanwhile, the southpaw batted in only 14 T20 World Cup innings. He scored 130 runs at 14.44.

Do you know?

T20 WC 2024: Jadeja faced just 22 balls

Jadeja didn't have too big a role to play at the 2024 T20 World Cup. He faced a handful of 22 balls in five innings, scoring 35 runs. He bowled a total of 14 overs, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.57.