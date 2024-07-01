In brief Simplifying... In brief In the Euro 2024, England made a thrilling comeback to reach the quarter-finals.

Despite a lackluster first half with no shots on target and Slovakia taking the lead, England turned the game around in the second half.

England won 2-1 versus Slovakia (Photo credit: X/@England)

Euro 2024, England make stunning comeback to reach quarter-finals: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:30 am Jul 01, 202412:30 am

What's the story England changed things around against Slovakia to reach the 2024 UEFA European Championship quarter-finals. England were on the brink of elimination but a 95th-minute wonder goal from Jude Bellingham forced extra-time. Harry Kane then scored early on in the first half of extra-time to put England 2-1 ahead. Earlier, Ivan Schranz scored his third goal at Euro 2024 to put Slovakia ahead.

A sorry first-half stat for England

As per Opta, for the first time England failed to record a shot on target in the first half of a knockout stage game at a major tournament (World Cup/Euros) since the 1986 World Cup quarter-final versus Argentina.

1st half

Here's how the first half panned out

Slovakia were full of energy and caused England problems early on before taking the lead when Schranz was played through on goal inside the area. England's defense went to sleep and didn't mark the run. England failed to created any clear-cut chances and were abysmal in the final third. Kobbie Mainoo looked lively but that was it. England's passing was all over the place.

Key stats from the first half

England had more of the possession but failed to create much. They made six attempts but none of them on target. Slovakia scored from their only shot on target. The Three Lions had 15 touches in the opposition box compared to Slovakia's six.

2nd half

Bellingham hands England a late equalizer

Phil Foden had a goal ruled out for offside in the 50th minute. Kieran Trippier's rolled a ball in for the Manchester City youngster, who had a simple tap in. England couldn't penetrate thereafter until Kane headed wide from a scoring position. Minutes later, Declan Rice hit the woodwork. Just when England's time looked up, Bellingham's goal from a bicycle kick made things level.

Do you know?

England ended a run of 272 minutes without a goal in the European Championship. It's their longest since going 214 minutes without scoring from June 19, 2012 to June 11, 2016. Meanwhile, Bellingham's goal (95') was England's first shot on goal.

Extra-time

What happened in extra-time?

England went ahead with a solid work from three of their substitutes. Cole Palmer's free-kick was punched to the edge of the box by Slovakia keeper Martin Dubravka. Eberechi Eze met the ball with a scuffed volley which arrived at Ivan Toney. He headed it across the box for Kane, who made no mistake. England saw out the second half of extra-time to win.

Here are the match stats

England, who reached their fourth consecutive quarter-final in major international tournaments, had 1.50 expected goals compared to Slovakia's 1.97. England had two shots on target from 16 attempts. Slovakia had three shots on target from 13 attempts. England managed 38 touches in the opposition box.

Bellingham

Euros: Bellingham scores England's latest ever goal in normal time

As per Opta, Bellingham's equalizer was England's latest ever goal in normal time at the UEFA European Championship (94:34). The 21-year-old Real Madrid midfielder scored his fifth senior goal for England. He earned his 33rd cap. This was Bellingham's second goal at the 2024 Euros. He score in England's 1-0 win over Serbia.

Kane

Kane scores the quickest extra-time goal in the competition's history

Making his 95th appearance in all competitions for England, Kane now owns 65 goals. Kane scored his 6th goal at the Euros and 14th at major competitions (World Cup and Euros). Kane's goal to put England in front was the quickest extra-time goal in the competition's history (50 seconds). Kane equalled Didier Drogba and Edin Dzeko in terms of international goals (65).

Feats

Massive feats attained by England

England have reached the quarter-finals in back-to-back European Championship tournaments for the very first time. England, who will face Switzerland in the quarters, are now unbeaten in their last 11 games at the Euros. This is their longest unbeaten streak in the competition. Meanwhile, England have have won their last four Euro matches after conceding first. Only France have more wins (5).