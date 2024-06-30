In brief Simplifying... In brief Wimbledon 2024 is set to be a thrilling contest with top seeds Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sinner, and Medvedev vying for the men's singles title.

24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic underwent an operation (Photo credit: X/@Wimbledon)

Wimbledon 2024: Contenders to win the men's singles crown

By Rajdeep Saha 10:46 pm Jun 30, 2024

What's the story The Wimbledon 2024 starts July 1, Monday. All eyes will be on Novak Djokovic, who has recovered from a knee surgery. The 24-time Grand Slam champion underwent an operation to repair a torn meniscus after withdrawing ahead of the Roland Garros quarter-finals. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz remains a big threat. The likes of Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev are other contenders for the title.

Djokovic

Novak Djokovic chases an 8th Wimbledon crown

Djokovic opens his Wimbledon 2024 campaign against Vit Kopriva. The Serbian number two seed remains the favorite to claim his 25th Slam and a record eighth honor. Djokovic was taken down by Alcaraz last year in a five-set thriller. The Djoker owns a 92-11 win-loss record here and 370-49 across Grand Slams. In 2024, Djokovic is yet to win a trophy. He is 18-6.

Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is the man of the moment

Number three seed Alcaraz opens his campaign against Mark Lajal. The Spaniard looks set to be the next big superstar. He has been enjoying a sound run of form at Slams of late. Having made his Slam debut in 2021, Alcaraz has already bagged three titles, including the 2022 US Open, 2023 Wimbledon and 2024 Roland Garros. He is 26-6 this season (2 titles).

Sinner

Jannik Sinner is eyeing a fifth title in 2024

Men's singles world number one Jannik Sinner will be facing Yannick Hanfmann in his opening contest. Sinner comes into the tournament, winning the Halle Open. Before that, he lost at Roland Garros semis. Sinner has pocketed three titles on the ATP Tour this season, including Australian Open, ATP Rotterdam and Miami Open. He is 38-3 this season and 9-3 at Wimbledon.

Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev needs to bring his A-game

Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev opens his 2024 Wimbledon campaign against Aleksandar Kovacevic. The 5th seed reached his maiden semi-final here at Wimbledon last year. He is 13-5 at the All-England Club. Medvedev is a five-time runner-up and one-time champion at Grand Slams. He needs to bring his A-game. He is yet to fire in 2024, having failed to win a title (28-9 record).