Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a 47-ball 77* (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes his fourth T20I half-century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 06:36 pm Jul 07, 2024

What's the story India hammered the Zimbabwe bowlers in the 2nd T20I, racking up 234/2 (20) after electing to bat first. Abhishek Sharma slammed a 47-ball ton while sharing a century-plus-stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The latter smashed a brilliant 77*(47), guiding India past 200 along with Rinku Singh. In the process, Gaikwad recorded his fourth half-century in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.

Gaikwad changed gears after settling down

Gaikwad came to the middle after India lost skipper Shubman Gill with just 10 runs on the board. While Abhishek attacked from the outset, Gaikwad took his time to settle down. The latter hung around as Abhishek hammered the Zimbabwe bowlers. Gaikwad later joined forces with Rinku and ended India's innings on a high. He scored a 47-ball 77* (11 fours and a six).

Fourth fifty for Gaikwad

As mentioned, Gaikwad went on to slam his fourth half-century in T20I cricket. The right-handed batter, playing his 21st match, has raced to 584 runs at an average of 38.93. His tally includes a healthy strike-rate of 141.40. Gaikwad's only ton in T20Is came against Australia last year in Guwahati. He became the first Indian with a ton against Australia in the format.

Gaikwad races past 4,700 T20 runs

Gaikwad has now raced past 4,700 runs in overall T20 cricket. The right-handed batter recently led Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). His tally includes 32 half-centuries and two fifties.