In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2024 T20 World Cup set a record with over 500 sixes scored, led by West Indies' Nicholas Pooran.

The 2021 edition, held in the UAE, followed closely with 405 sixes, the most by any player being England's Jos Buttler.

The 2022 Australian edition saw 331 sixes, with Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza hitting the most. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The 2024 T20 World Cup recorded 517 sixes (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: Editions that witnessed most sixes

By Parth Dhall 08:44 pm Jul 04, 202408:44 pm

What's the story The recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup made waves due to low-scoring thrillers, especially in the USA leg. The tournament recorded as many as five instances of sides defending sub-120 totals. Notably, the uneven pitches in New York here saw an average first-innings score of 107. However, the tournament saw more than 500 sixes. Have a look at the T20 WC editions with most sixes.

#1

T20 World Cup 2024: 517 sixes

As per ESPNcricinfo, 2024 became the first T20 World Cup edition that saw more than 500 sixes being scored. As many as 517 maximums were hammered in 52 matches in the tournament. West Indies' Nicholas Pooran led the sixes column with 17 of them. Only three other players scored 15 or more sixes in the tournament.

#2

T20 World Cup 2021: 405 sixes

The 2021 T20 World Cup edition held in the UAE recorded a total of 405 sixes. Interestingly, no other edition has seen more than 400 maximums being scored. The 2021 event registered as many as 405 sixes in 45 matches. England batter Jos Buttler led this tally with 13 sixes. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and David Wiese followed Buttler on this list.

#3

T20 World Cup 2022: 331 sixes

The 2022 T20 World Cup hosted by Australia saw a total of 331 sixes in 42 matches. As per ESPNcricinfo, as many as 216 players hit at least one six in the tournament. Only one batter managed to slam more than 10 sixes in the 2022 edition - Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (11). Alex Hales and Kusal Mendis scored 10 sixes each.

Information

Other editions with 300+ sixes

Only two other T20 World Cup editions have recorded 300+ sixes. The 2016 edition saw 314 sixes, while its preceding event in 2014 registered 300 of them. Notably, the least number of sixes were scored in the 2009 edition (166).