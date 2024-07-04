In brief Simplifying... In brief The Euro 2024 quarter-finals are heating up with Spain, Germany, England, Portugal, France, Switzerland, Netherlands, and Turkey battling it out.

Spain is leading the pack with a flawless record, while Germany's Toni Kroos is a player to watch.

England needs to step up their game, while Portugal's Ronaldo and France's Mbappe are yet to find their scoring form.

Euro 2024 quarter-finals: Decoding the key talking points

What's the story The 2024 UEFA European Championship quarter-finals stage promises to provide the fireworks after a solid round of 16. The tournament sees hosts Germany take on high-flying Spain. Fans are awaiting to see Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal face Kylian Mbappe's France. England need more awareness against Switzerland whereas the Netherlands face tricky Turkey. Here we present the key talking points ahead of the last-eight clashes.

Draw

Quarter-finals fixtures, dates and timings

Spain vs Germany - Friday, July 5 - Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart (9:30pm IST) Portugal vs France - Saturday, July 6 - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg (12:30am IST) England vs Switzerland - Saturday, July 6 - Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf (9:30pm IST) Netherlands vs Turkey - Sunday, July 7 - Olympiastadion, Berlin (12:30am IST)

Spain

Spain are flying high

Spain have been the best side in this year's European Championship. Luis de la Fuente's side have a 100 percent record, Spain have scored nine goals (1 conceded). As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), Spain have had 30 shots on target in addition to creating 66 chances. Spain own a 90.48% passing accuracy. Spain have completed 28 lay-offs.

Germany

All eyes on Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has been superb for Germany in the ongoing tournament. Kroos, who is set to retire post the competition, had already signed off from club football on a winning note. With retirement on the line, Kroos knows he needs to be at his best against Spain. Kroos has completed 411 out of 431 passes with an accuracy of 95.36%.

England

England have work to do

England needed Jude Bellingham's magic in the 95th minute against Slovakia to enter extra-time where Harry Kane's goal made the difference. Manager Gareth Southgate needs to anlayze and work on a side that could give him something. Be it change of personnel or tweaking the formation, England have to change their fortunes. Despite the riches, England have been one of the worst sides.

Showdown

Ronaldo and Mbappe headline Portugal vs France

Ronaldo has clocked 20 shots in the tournament so far but is yet to score. He has the worst XG of -2.75. Nine of his shots have been on target. Ronaldo also missed a penalty against Slovenia in R16. On the other hand, France are yet to score a goal from open play. Mbappe has scored one penalty. Both players need to find sharpness.

Guler

Sensational Arda Guler is the prime focus

Turkey's Arda Guler became the youngest player to score on their European Championship debut. He has been a livewire for his side. The 19-year-old Real Madrid player impressed largely against Austria, assisting Merih Demiral for the second goal. He became the third teenager to both score and assist in the same edition of the competition after Wayne Rooney and Ronaldo (Euro 2004).