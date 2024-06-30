In brief Simplifying... In brief In a recent T20 cricket match, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Quinton de Kock for the fourth time in eight innings, making him one of the most successful bowlers against de Kock.

Despite this, de Kock finished the tournament as the fourth-highest run-scorer, breaking Jacques Kallis's record for the most runs by a South African in a T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep tied with Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi for the most wickets taken in a single T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep Singh claimed 17 scalps in T20 WC 2024 (Source: X/@BCCI)

Arshdeep Singh traps Quinton de Kock for fourth time (T20s)

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:52 pm Jun 30, 202403:52 pm

What's the story Team India was crowned champions of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup as they beat South Africa in a thrilling final by seven runs. Quinton de Kock's 39-run knock went in vain as the Proteas side couldn't chase down 177 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Arshdeep Singh dismissed the southpaw. Here we decode de Kock's struggles against Arshdeep in T20 cricket.

Spell

Arshdeep gets the prize scalp

De Kock, who was watchful early on, upped the ante after getting settled. He fell to Arshdeep in the 13th over. It was a length ball angling onto the pads which de Kock tried to pull behind square leg. However, he found Kuldeep Yadav at the boundary ropes. Notably, the southpaw scored a boundary in the same region in the preceding ball.

Rivalry

Arshdeep traps de Kock once again

As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm pacer has now dismissed de Kock four times across eight T20 innings while conceding just 38 runs off 39 balls. Only Moeen Ali (6), Andre Russell (6), and Yuzvendra Chahal (6) have dismissed the keeper-batter more often in T20s. Meanwhile, Arshdeep has now trapped de Kock the joint-most times in T20Is (3).

De Kock

Most runs for SA in a T20 WC edition

De Kock scored a crucial 31-ball 39. His knock had four fours and a six. Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batter finished the recent event as the fourth-highest run-getter. He scored 243 runs across nine outings at 27 as his strike rate reads 140.46 (50s: 2). QDK displaced Jacques Kallis (238 runs in 2009) as the SA batter with the most runs in a T20 WC edition.

Arshdeep Singh

Most wickets in a T20 WC edition

Arshdeep, who claimed 2/20 in four overs in the summit clash, finished with 17 wickets from 8 matches at an economy of 7.16. Notably, the left-arm pacer claimed one four-fer (4/9). He finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi (17 wickets at 9.41). No bowler has taken more wickets in a T20 WC edition.

Summary

How did the final game pan out?

Batting first, Virat Kohli's 76 helped India score 176/7. Axar Patel chipped in with a brilliant 47 as Shivam Dube contributed with 27 runs. In response, Heinrich Klaasen smashed a heroic 52 but India fought back and sealed the deal. While Hardik Pandya (3/20) was the pick of the Indian bowlers, Arshdeep and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets apiece.