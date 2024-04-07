Next Article

Quinton de Kock completes 100 IPL appearances: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:08 pm Apr 07, 202407:08 pm

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants opener Quinton de Kock has completed 100 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Match 21 of the 2024 IPL against Gujarat Titans marked his milestone. De Kock is among the most successful South African players in the tournament's history. He has also been brilliant for LSG since the 2022 season. Here we look at his stats.

Over 3,000 runs in IPL

De Kock, who made his IPL debut in 2013, enters his 100th IPL match with 3,046 runs at 32.75. His strike rate reads 134.48. The tally includes 22 fifties besides a couple of tons. In addition to LSG, he has represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians in the tournament. De Kock owns 121 IPL sixes besides 301 fours.

De Kock owns these IPL records

De Kock's 140* against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022 is the third-highest individual score in IPL history. The left-handed batter is among the third South African batters with 3,000-plus IPL runs. AB de Villiers (5,162) and Faf du Plessis (4,198) are the others with this milestone. Playing his 23rd game for LSG, de Kock has 790 runs at 37.61.

De Kock starred in these seasons

The southpaw's most productive IPL campaign in terms of runs came in 2019 for MI as he hammered 529 runs at 35.26. 2020 (503) and 2022 (508) are the other editions that saw him compile over 500 runs. He made 445 runs in 2016 for the Delhi Capitals. His maiden century was also recorded that season.

Closing in on 9,500 T20 runs

De Kock's 100th IPL appearance could see him complete 9,500 runs in T20 cricket. Playing his 331st game in the format, the 31-year-old has 9,488 runs at 32.27 with his strike rate being 137.86. The tally includes 60 fifties and six tons with his highest score being 140*. Among SA internationals, only David Miller (10,143) and du Plessis (9,796) boast more T20 runs.