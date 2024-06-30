In brief Simplifying... In brief Quinton de Kock has surpassed Jacques Kallis's record for the most runs by a South African player in a T20 World Cup edition, scoring 243 runs in nine games.

Despite a shaky start, de Kock's 31-ball 39 helped steady South Africa's innings in their final game against India.

However, a strong performance from India, including a 76-run knock from Virat Kohli, led to their victory. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

De Kock scored 39 runs in the final (Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Quinton de Kock breaks Jacques Kallis's T20 WC record: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:09 pm Jun 30, 202403:09 pm

What's the story South Africa fell short of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title as India defeated them in the final. A fighting 39 from Quinton de Kock went in vain as the Proteas side couldn't chase down 177 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Nevertheless, De Kock finished the event with 243 runs, the most for a South African in a T20 WC edition.

Knock

A crucial hand from de Kock

SA were off to a poor start as Indian pacers reduced them to 12/2. A 58-run stand between de Kock and Tristan Stubbs steadied the ship. The former also added 36 runs with Heinrich Klaasen De Kock, who was watchful early on, upped the ante after getting settled. He fell to Arshdeep Singh in the 13th over as SA were restricted to 169/8.

Feat

Most runs for SA in a T20 WC edition

De Kock scored a crucial 31-ball 39. His knock had four fours and a six. Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batter finished the recent event as the fourth-highest run-getter. He scored 243 runs across nine outings at 27 as his strike rate reads 140.46 (50s: 2). QDK displaced Jacques Kallis (238 runs in 2009) as the SA batter with the most runs in a T20 WC edition.

Stats

Here are his T20I numbers

With this knock, the veteran batter has raced to 2,584 runs from 92 T20Is at 31.51 (SR: 138.32). The tally includes 16 fifties and a ton. In 11 matches versus India, he has 351 runs at 43.87 (50s: 4). 653 of his runs have come in T20 WCs at 25.11. The senior batter has raced to 9,906 T20 runs at 31.54.

Summary

How did the final game pan out?

A brilliant 76 from Virat Kohli helped India post 176/7. Axar Patel chipped in with a brilliant 47 as Shivam Dube contributed with 27 runs. In response, Klaasen smashed a fiery 52 but India fought back and sealed the deal. While Hardik Pandya (3/20) was the pick of the Indian bowlers, Arshdeep and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets apiece.