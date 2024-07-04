In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20I series between India and Zimbabwe, Indian pacers Barinder Sran and Jasprit Bumrah, along with Zimbabwe's Graeme Cremer, took the most wickets.

Sran claimed six wickets in 2016, while Bumrah and Cremer each took five and four wickets respectively.

Indian spinner Axar Patel and pacer Ashok Dinda also made their mark with four wickets each in their respective series.

Bumrah toured Zimbabwe in the 2016 series (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Zimbabwe vs India, T20Is: Most wickets in a series

By Rajdeep Saha 10:34 pm Jul 04, 2024

What's the story Zimbabwe will play India in a five-match T20I series, starting on July 6. Shubman Gill leads a young Indian side as we gear up for a crunch series. India have played three bilateral series versus Zimbabwe. Overall, India have six wins and just two defeats against Zimbabwe in T20Is. We decode bowlers with most wickets in a series in Zimbabwe vs India T20I matches.

#1

Barinder Sran - 6 wickets

In India's 2016 tour of Zimbabwe, pacer Barinder Sran claimed six wickets from two matches, including a four-fer (4/10). Sran averaged 6.83 with his economy rate being 5.10. Notably, Sran owns the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler against Zimbabwe (T20Is). Overall, Sran played just two 20-over matches for India and six ODIs. He was last seen in 2021 (List A cricket).

#2

Jasprit Bumrah - 5 wickets

Premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah helped his side win the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He was adjudged Player of the Series award. Bumrah toured Zimbabwe in the 2016 series. In three matches, the speedster managed five wickets at 11.60. He clocked an economy rate of 4.83. Bumrah's best spell was 3/11. Overall, Bumrah has claimed 89 scalps in 70 T20Is.

#3

Graeme Cremer - 4 wickets

Former Zimbabwe bowler Graeme Cremer claimed four scalps in the T20I Series held in 2015. Cremer played two matches for the hosts and picked four wickets at 9.50. His economy rate was 4.75. Cremer's 3/18 is the best bowling return by a Zimbabwe bowler against India in the 20-over format. Overall, Cremer claimed 35 scalps in 29 matches for Zimbabwe.

Information

Axar Patel and Ashok Dinda - 4 wickets

In the 2016 tour, Indian spinner Axar Patel grabbed four scalps from two matches at 10. His economy rate was 5. Meanwhile, in the 2010 series, former Indian pacer Ashok Dinda managed four wickets from two matches at 10.5. His economy rate was six.