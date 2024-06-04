Next Article

Coco Gauff won 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 after nearly two hours (Image source: X/@WTA)

Coco Gauff overcomes Jabeur to reach second French Open semi-final

By Parth Dhall 05:00 pm Jun 04, 202405:00 pm

What's the story American star Coco Gauff beat eighth seed Ons Jabeur to reach the 2024 French Open semi-final. Gauff staged a terrific comeback after losing the first set. She eventually won 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the women's singles quarter-final after nearly two hours. Notably, Gauff has reached this stage at Roland Garros for the second time. Overall, she has qualified for her fourth Grand Slam semi-final.

A look at match stats

Gauff won a total of 97 points, and Jabeur claimed 30 winners throughout the match. The latter served four aces compared to Gauff's three. Gauff had a win percentage of 70 and 54 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 33 of her 83 receiving points. Jabeur (38) had more unforced errors than Gauff (27). The latter recorded four double-faults.

Notable highlights from the match

Although Gauff and Jabeur were neck-to-neck in the first set, the latter ended up winning 6-4 after breaking Gauff's serve. The second set saw Gauff dominate as she broke Jabeur at 3-1. Gauff broke again and denied Jabeur a comeback. A similar battle renewed in the third set, with Gauff extending her ATP head-to-head lead over Jabeur to 5-2.

Gauff attains these feats

As per Opta, at 20 years and 82 days, Gauff is the youngest woman to reach three or more consecutive Grand Slam semi-finals since Maria Sharapova. The latter bagged four between 2006 Wimbledon and 2007 Roland Garros. Moreover, Gauff is only the third American woman in the Open Era to reach multiple French Open semi-finals before the age of 21.

20 match-wins at Roland Garros

Gauff claimed her 20th match-win at the French Open, improving her record to 20-4. Roland Garros is the only major where Gauff has more than 15 wins. As per Opta, Gauff (20) is now only the second woman since 2000 to win 20+ singles matches at the French Open before turning 21. She shares this record with Iga Swiatek.

Another exit for Jabeur

As per Opta, Jabeur is only the second woman in the Open Era to lose consecutive French Open quarter-finals after winning the opening set, after Conchita Martinez (1992-93). Notably, Jabeur lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the 2023 quarter-final.