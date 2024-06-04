Next Article

Iga Swiatek cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 victory (Image source: X/@WTA)

French Open 2024: Defending champion Iga Swiatek reaches semi-finals

By Parth Dhall 06:26 pm Jun 04, 202406:26 pm

What's the story Defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the 2024 French Open semi-finals after beating fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova. The world number one cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 victory in the women's singles quarter-final after over an hour. Swiatek, who has won titles in three of the last four Roland Garros, is vying for her fifth Grand Slam title. Here are the key stats.

Stats

A look at match stats

Swiatek won a total of 58 points and 25 winners throughout the match. None of the players served an ace. Swiatek had a win percentage of 88 and 46 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 29 of her 50 receiving points. Vondrousova (15) had more unforced errors than Swiatek (19). The latter recorded four double-faults.

Semi-finals

Three successive Roland Garros semis

As per Opta, Swiatek is the first player to reach three consecutive semi-finals at Roland Garros as world number one since Martina Hingis (five such appearances between 1997 and 2001). In 2023, Swiatek became the first player since Justine Henin (2005, 2006, and 2007) to win consecutive women's singles French Open titles. The former's maiden and only other Roland Garros title came in 2020.

French Open

An incredible record at French Open

It is worth noting that Swiatek has lost just two matches at the French Open. She had a fourth-round exit in 2019 and lost the quarter-final two years later. As per Opta, the Polish star has the second-most French Open main-draw women's singles wins (33-2) in the Open Era after their first 35 matches. Only Chris Evert (34) is ahead of Swiatek.

Information

Win percentage of 94.3

Swiatek's win percentage of 94.3 at the French Open is the third-highest by a woman at Grand Slams (women's singles). She is only behind Margaret Court (Australian Open: 95.5% and French Open: 95.2%).