KL Rahul features on this list (Source: X/@BCCI)

Decoding India's half-centurions against Zimbabwe in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:54 pm Jul 02, 202404:54 pm

What's the story India are gearing up to meet hosts Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series, starting on July 10. Shubman Gill will lead a second-string Indian team as the prominent names have been rested. Hence, many young guns have a chance to stamp their authorities. Zimbabwe will aim to cause some upsets. Here we decode India's half-centurions against Zimbabwe in T20Is.

#5

KL Rahul - 51 in Melbourne, 2022

KL Rahul smashed 51 off 35 balls in India's outing against Zimbabwe in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne. He smoked three sixes and as many fours. After losing skipper Rohit Sharma for 15, Rahul joined forces with Virat Kohli and the duo steadied the ship with a 60-run stand. His brilliance meant India posted 186/5 and later won by 71 runs.

#4

Mandeep Singh - 52* in Harare, 2016

India recorded a comfortable 10-wicket triumph while chasing 100 against Zimbabwe in the 2016 Harare T20I. Both openers Rahul (47*) and Mandeep Singh (52*) were equally brilliant on the day. The latter was the one to touch the 50-run mark as he smoked six boundaries and a six during his 40-ball stay. Notably, Mandeep was standing in just his second T20I.

#3

Kedar Jadhav - 58 in Harare, 2016

Batting first in the third and final T20I in Harare in 2016, India were reduced to 27/3 when Kedar Jadhav arrived to bat. He rescued the visitors with a 49-run stand with Ambati Rayudu. Jadhav registered a remarkable fifty, 58 off 42 balls (7 fours, 1 six). His efforts meant the Men in Blue finished at 138/6. Zimbabwe were restricted to 135/6 in response.

#2

Suryakumar Yadav - 61* in Melbourne, 2022

Rahul wasn't India's only half-centurion in the aforementioned T20 WC game in Melbourne. India's 360-degree batter Suryakumar Yadav went berserk toward the end as he hammered a 25-ball 61*. The Mumbaikar smashed six fours and four sixes, piloting India to 186/5 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe were bundled out for 115 in response.

#1

Suresh Raina - 72* in Harare, 2010

India were chasing 141 in the 2010 Harare T20I against Zimbabwe. ﻿Suresh Raina arrived at number three as he added 79 runs with Murali Vijay for the second wicket to power India past 100. The former went on to score an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes. His efforts meant India recorded a comprehensive seven-wicket win.