In short Simplifying... In short In the world of T20I cricket, Team India has seen some remarkable partnerships.

The dynamic duo of Jaiswal and Gill dominated the opening landscape, scoring 165 and 156 runs against West Indies and Zimbabwe respectively.

Meanwhile, Dhawan and Pant's 160-run partnership against West Indies in 2018, and Sharma and Rahul's 123-run stand against England, showcased India's batting prowess in high-pressure run-chases. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill floored Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 156-run stand (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Decoding Team India's highest partnerships in T20I run-chases

By Rajdeep Saha 08:09 pm Jul 13, 202408:09 pm

What's the story Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill floored Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 156-run stand in the 4th T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Chasing 153, both players shone with classy knocks to seal the deal for India in 15.2 overs. Zimbabwe had earlier managed 152/7. This is now India's second-highest partnership in a T20I run-chase. We decode India's highest partnerships in T20I run-chases.

#1

165 - Yashasvi Jaiswal & Shubman Gill vs WI

The 4th T20I in Lauderhill between West Indies and India in August 2023 saw Jaiswal and Gill add 165 runs for the opening wicket in a chase of 179. Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 84 from 51 balls (4s: 11, 6s: 3). Gill hit 77 from 47 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 5). India claimed a nine-wicket win, scoring 179/1 in 17 overs.

#2

156* - Yashasvi Jaiswal & Shubman Gill vs ZIM

Jaiswal and Gill look set to dominate the opening landscape for India in years to come. The two toyed with the Zimbabwe bowlers in Harare. Jaiswal smoked 13 fours and two sixes in his knock of 93* from 53 balls. Gill powered the run-chase with an unbeaten 58 from 39 balls (4s: 6, 6s: 2). India sealed a comfortable win to pocket the series.

#3

130 - Shikhar Dhawan & Rishabh Pant vs WI

In 2018, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant added 160 runs for the third wicket against West Indies at Chepauk. WI managed 181/3, riding on Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 53. In response, India were 45/2 when Pant joined Dhawan. Both players dominated the show thereafter. Dhawan scored 92 from 62 balls as Pant managed a 38-ball 58. India held on to clinch a final-ball thriller (182/4).

#4

123 - Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul vs ENG

In 2018, India's Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added a pivotal 123-run stand for the second wicket versus England in the first T20I. India lost Dhawan early on (7/1) before Rohit and Rahul got going. Rohit smashed a 30-ball 32. Rahul hit an elegant 101* from 54 balls, helping India (163/2) ace the run-chase after England scored 159/8.