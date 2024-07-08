In brief Simplifying... In brief In the world of T20I cricket, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and New Zealand have made history by scoring the most runs in the last 10 overs.

Afghanistan's Zazai and Ghani set the highest T20I total for a full-member team, and New Zealand's Conway and Phillips shone in the 2020 game against West Indies.

Teams to score most runs in last 10 overs (T20Is)

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:20 am Jul 08, 2024

What's the story India demolished Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the 2nd T20I in Harare. The Men in Blue posted 234/2 while batting first thanks to centurion Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rinku Singh. The visitors compiled 160 runs in their last 10 overs. Here we present the teams to compile maximum runs in the final 10 overs in a T20I innings (only full-member teams).

India - 160 versus Zimbabwe, 2024

India lost skipper Shubman Gill early (10/1), but Abhishek and Gaikwad led the restoration. The visiting team was 74/1 after the 10-over mark. Abhishek, who scored 100, went berserk toward the latter half. Gaikwad and Rinku also excelled, with India compiling 160 runs in their final 10 overs. The duo scored 77* and 48* respectively. The visitors eventually claimed a 100-run triumph.

Sri Lanka - 159 vs Kenya, 2007

Sri Lanka own the highest team total in ICC T20 World Cup history. They smashed 260/6 against Kenya in the inaugural edition in 2007. Sanath Jayasuriya (88) and Mahela Jayawardene (65) slammed half-centuries, while Jehan Mubarak hammered a 13-ball 46*. SL compiled 159 runs in their final 10 overs after being 101/2 at the halfway mark. The Lankans later bowled out Kenya for 88.

Afghanistan - 156 vs Ireland, 2019

Ireland bowlers had a hard time in the 2019 Dehradun T20I against Afghanistan. Hazratullah Zazai led the proceedings with a record-shattering 162*(62). His opening partner Usman Ghani contributed with a 48-ball 73 as Afghanistan finished at 278/3, the highest T20I total to date for a full-member team. Notably, Afghanistan compiled 156 runs in their final 10 overs. Meanwhile, Ireland were later restricted to 194/6.

New Zealand - 154 vs West Indies, 2020

New Zealand posted 238/3 in the 2020 Mount Maunganui game against West Indies. Notably, the Kiwis were off to a decent start as they were 84/2 at the 10-over mark. They further added 154 runs to their tally thanks to Devon Conway's 65*(37) and Glenn Phillips's sparkling hundred (108 off 51 balls). WI were restricted to 166/9 in reply.