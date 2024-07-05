In brief Simplifying... In brief The Harare Sports Club is set to host the first T20I between Zimbabwe and India on July 6.

Zimbabwe versus India, 1st T20I: Preview and stats

What's the story A second-string Indian team is set to meet hosts Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series, starting on July 6. As legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have retired from T20Is following India's 2024 ICC T20 World Cup triumph, the young guns have a chance to step up. Here is the preview for the series opener.

Pitch report and streaming details

The Harare Sports Club will host all the five games. The opening game will be played on July 6. Pitches at this venue are conducive to spin-bowling as the bounce remains low. Teams batting first have clinched 29 of the 50 T20Is played here. One can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network and stream it on the SonyLIV app (4:30pm IST).

Here's the head-to-head record

India boast six wins and just a couple of defeats against Zimbabwe in T20Is. Seven of these games have taken place in Harare as the head-to-head record is 5-2 in India's favor. The two sides last met in T20Is in the 2022 T20 WC in Melbourne. The Men in Blue recorded a comfortable 71-run triumph.

Young guns aim to shine

Shubman Gill will have a point to prove in his maiden international leadership assignment in international cricket. Meanwhile, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, and Dhruv Jurel might be handed their maiden T20I caps in the opener. The visitors shouldn't be complacent as Zimbabwe boast several experienced players. Their skipper Sikandar Raza has been in top form in recent years.

A look at the probable XIs

India's likely XI: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande. Zimbabwe's likely XI: Innocent Kaia, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (wk), Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe.

Here are the key performers

Pacers Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, and Tushar Deshpande took 16-plus wickets in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag hammered 480-plus runs in the season with healthy strike rates. Sikandar Raza boasts 1,947 runs in T20Is besides 60 wickets. Tendai Chatara and Luke Jongwehave have also scalped 60 or more wickets in this format for Zimbabwe.

